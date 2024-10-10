'Ok Tata bye bye': Vijay Shekhar Sharma deletes post on Ratan Tata after backlash

Indian tech CEOs and founders have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the legendary Ratan Tata, who recently passed away at the age of 86. The former chairman of Tata Group, known for his immense contributions to Indian industry, has left behind a remarkable legacy. Prominent figures from the tech landscape, including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, People Group CEO Anupam Mittal, former Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, shared heartfelt messages of respect and admiration for Tata. Vijay Shekhar Sharma faced backlash for his tribute to Ratan Tata, leading him to delete the post.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces backlash

While many tributes were well-received, Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s post did not resonate positively on social media. The Paytm CEO faced backlash for a particular comment, prompting him to delete his post. A screenshot of Sharma's deleted tribute has since gone viral on X, shared by user Shivam Sourav Jha. In his original message, Sharma stated, "A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India. Salutes, Sir. Ok Tata Bye Bye."

The final line, “Ok Tata Bye Bye,” drew considerable criticism, with many users expressing their disapproval. One user commented, "Intern se likhwaya hoga," suggesting it may have been poorly drafted. Another remarked, "Never misses a chance to be in the news," while a third added, "This is inappropriate."

A farewell with dignity

In a contrasting tone, the final rites of Ratan Naval Tata were held with full State honours at a crematorium in Mumbai this afternoon. Home Minister Amit Shah represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently attending the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Laos. Modi, who paid tribute to Tata the previous evening, described him as "an extraordinary human being."

Amit Shah was accompanied by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Earlier today, Tata lay in state, draped in the national flag at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point, before his body was transported to the crematorium in Worli, approximately 12 km away. In a mark of respect for the revered business leader and philanthropist, Maharashtra has declared a day of mourning, reflecting the profound impact of Tata's simplicity, sincerity, and humanity on both Indian society and the world.