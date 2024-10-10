When Ratan Tata took Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on his plane to show 'something exciting'

In a heartfelt tribute, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, mourned the passing of his “personal hero”, Ratan Tata, recalling the deep and lasting impact Tata had on his life and career. In 2015, Aggarwal had the opportunity to meet Tata when he decided to invest in Ola.

Aggarwal described Ratan Tata as a guiding light, someone whose influence and mentorship shaped his entrepreneurial journey.

Ola CEO’s relationship with Ratan Tata began in 2008 when Tata was the guest speaker at his IIT Bombay convocation. As a young graduate, Aggarwal was inspired by Tata’s words on serving the country, a message that stayed with him throughout his career.

In 2015, Aggarwal had the opportunity to meet Tata when he decided to invest in Ola. But their interactions didn’t stop there. "Mr Tata was like no other business leader I have ever met. He took personal interest in my journey," said Aggarwal. The mentorship continued, with Tata spending a full day in Bengaluru with Aggarwal’s team in 2016, addressing the company and showing immense curiosity and grace.

Ratan Tata's passion for electric vehicles

A particularly poignant memory for Aggarwal was when Tata played a crucial role in the founding of Ola Electric. "One day in 2017 I got a call from him asking me to come to Mumbai. He just said - “Bhavish I want to take you somewhere and show you something exciting.We flew in his plane to Coimbatore to see his personal project making electric vehicles out of the Tata Nano!", he said in the post.

Tata’s commitment to animals, especially dogs, also left a lasting impression on Aggarwal. Tata’s office was often shared by stray dogs, and this love for animals led Aggarwal to adopt the same ethos in his own company, with almost 30 stray dogs now residing at Ola’s offices and factories.

Reflecting on Tata's legacy, Aggarwal said, "I feel so incredibly blessed to have seen such an amazing man from up close, and gotten a chance to see the ideal to strive for." Tata’s passing has left a void, but Aggarwal expressed his gratitude for having been mentored by a man who set an exceptionally high bar for all.

Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police official told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

