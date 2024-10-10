'Remarkable human capital': When national icon Ratan Tata pitched for investment in Karnataka

Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist who passed away on October 9, once made a compelling case for investing in Karnataka, highlighting the state’s prominence in high technology sectors such as IT and aerospace. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening.(AFP)

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group and chairman of Tata Trusts, shared his views during the 2016 ‘Invest Karnataka Global Investors’ Meet’ in Bengaluru. The event, which was attended by prominent figures like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, was a key platform where Tata highlighted the potential of Karnataka as a leading destination for global investments.

Why Ratan Tata pitched for Karnataka?

Ratan Tata emphasised in 2016 that Karnataka remains a center of advanced technologies, spanning sectors like aviation, aerospace, IT, biotechnology, and electronics. "It also boasts remarkable human capital," he added. Drawing from personal experience, Tata noted that Karnataka is undoubtedly one of the key locations for potential investments.

"I'm not making this statement based on promises but on my own interactions and experiences with the state over the years," he remarked. Tata’s long-standing relationship with Karnataka, built through his decades of involvement in various industries, made his endorsement even more meaningful.

End of an era

In a post on X, Tata Group paid tributes to its former Chairman and said that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan. We, his brothers, sisters and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations," the post mentioned.

In his tributes to the veteran industralist, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, highlighted Ratan Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society and said that his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come.

He was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

