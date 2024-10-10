Live updates: Ratan Tata dies at 86 in Mumbai; tributes pour in
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has died at age 86, the company said late Wednesday. Ratan Tata had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, where his condition was described as critical....Read More
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Navel Tata, a truly uncommon leader," Tata Group said in a statement on X. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the industrialist's death on late Wednesday night, describing Tata as “friend, mentor and guide.”
“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the Tata Sons chairman said in his statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the businessman, describing Tata as a “visionary” in his tweet. Posting on X, the prime minister said, "I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”
Harsh Goenka pays tribute to Ratan Tata
Harsh Goenka posted on X, “The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P.”
India Inc loses its crown jewel - Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata, who undertook a string of high-profile acquisitions during his 20-odd years at the helm of the respected group and ensured the Tata brand being stamped on global icons such as Tetley or Jaguar, was also known for his philanthropic work. Read more.
Mukesh Ambani pays tribute to Ratan Tata
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good.”
Anand Mahindra 'unable to accept' absence of Ratan Tata
Anand Mahindra posted on X, "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.
India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.
And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.
Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.
With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community."
Sundar Pichai recalls last meeting with Tata
Posting on X, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India.”
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reaches hospital
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrived at Breach Candy hospital on late Wednesday night to pay last respect to Ratan Tata, where he was admitted in the ICU and was in critical condition before his death.
Ratan Tata passes away at 86
Industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away at the age of 86 at a Mumbai hospital, confirmed Tata Group in an official statement.