Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a legacy Indian business house into a global salt-to-software conglomerate and became the face of the resurgent Indian economy in the new millennium, died in a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday. He was 86. (HT Archive)

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Navel Tata, a truly uncommon leader," Tata Group said in a statement on X. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the industrialist's death on late Wednesday night, describing Tata as "friend, mentor and guide."

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the Tata Sons chairman said in his statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the businessman, describing Tata as a “visionary” in his tweet. Posting on X, the prime minister said, "I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”