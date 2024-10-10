Ratan Tata: Remembered by the nation as a visionary and compassionate pioneer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying tributes to veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who died at 86 of age-related ailments. PM Modi said Ratan Tata's contribution went far beyond the boardroom and that he endeared himself to several people due to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making society better.(PTI)

Describing Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”, Modi said on X: “He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

He also noted Tata’s unique “passion towards dreaming big and giving back”.

“He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” Modi said.

“I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching,” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered tributes and said: “India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics.” “A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable,” she said.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Tata “selflessly dedicated his life to the development” of the country. “Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams,” he wrote on X. “Time cannot take Ratan Tata Ji away from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts,” he added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh lauded Tata’s “monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry”.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he said on X.

Congress lawmaker and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi remembered Tata as a “man with a vision”. “He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also remembered the “great industrialist and philanthropist”. “Shri Ratan Tata’s simplicity, foresight and spirit of service will remain a source of inspiration for ages. His departure is an irreparable loss for the country,” he said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar said: “Apart from his (Tata’s) invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus “had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist”. “His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said: “Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata.”

“Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian... As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish,” he said.

Several industrialists also paid homage to Tata, citing him as an inspiration.

“I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable,” Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said on X.

“With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community,” he added.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said, “India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path…. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti.”