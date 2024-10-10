Mumbai: Ratan Tata’s last venture–an ode to his love for animals, particularly dogs–was the Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai (SAHM). Housed in Mahalaxmi, over 98,000 square feet, the speciality pet hospital opened its doors on July 1 and continues to run full steam ahead, the legacy of its founder kept alive and well. Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai was Ratan Tata’s last project close to his heart

The ₹165-crore, first-of-its-kind-in-the-country, state-of-the-art pet hospital, with 24x7 emergency care, quickly garnered praise from all corners. It boasts ICUs and HDUs with life support for critically ill and injured animals; advanced diagnostic imaging services, including CT scans, MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound; surgery units; specialty treatment (dermatology, dental, ophthalmology, etc); an in-house pathology lab; separate waiting areas for dogs and cats; and inpatient wards, among other things.

The hospital was personal.

Legend goes that Tata had to fly his dog all the way to the University of Minnesota for a joint replacement. But he reached too late, so his pet’s joint had to be frozen in a particular position instead. That experience stayed, and with it came the wish to have top-notch healthcare for pets available in the country. Where there was a will, there was a way—a pithy statement emblematic of the person behind it.

The animal hospital was a long time in the making. The Tata Trust first announced it in 2017, and it was then scheduled to be situated in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai. Plans then changed, with a plot of land taken on a 30-year lease from the BMC in Mahalaxmi due to its central location—distance, after all, matters in an emergency—and then further delayed due to COVID. A trial run then set it on its way.

“Opening this hospital has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career,” wrote Dr Thomas Heathcote at the time of the hospital’s dawn. He is the chief veterinary officer and CEO of the Advanced Veterinary Care Foundation (AVCF), which runs the facility supported by the Tata Trusts. “The not-for-profit small animal veterinary hospital, for a number of reasons a first-of-its-kind, is going to cater to thousands of animals 24 hours a day, providing the services most of need to the owners, animals, and vets of Mumbai. It has the potential to be one of the most impactful projects in the animal care and health space.”

Tata’s love for animals shines through. On the board of directors of the AVCF is Shantanu Naidu, who founded the startup Motopaws, which makes reflective collars for dogs so that they are visible to vehicles at night. Naidu was given free rein to do more towards animal welfare.

The philanthropic spirit for which Tata is known also features in the hospital: it will have a connected annexe for the sterilisation and treatment of stray dogs, run by the NGO Welfare of Stray Dogs. However, this is yet to start as work on it continues.

That’s not it. Phase 2 awaits, with specialised surgeries, such as orthopaedics and laparoscopic work, complex medical management, physiotherapy and advanced oncology on the cards. Countless testimonies will attest to the fruits of Tata’s vision, a reminder as pets dear to their owners, or parents, will be assured by the promise of the best possible care right in the heart of the city.

One dog parent described it as “a godsend” for emergency animal healthcare in Mumbai. “The vets and the staff are excellent and more importantly very kind when you’re distraught wondering whatever could be wrong,” they said.

After her dog Truffle underwent surgery at the hospital in August, actor Shilpa Shetty sent her gratitude via an Instagram post. “My baby Truffle recently underwent minor surgery and is doing well now, thanks to the vets’ quick intervention. I have to applaud the doctors and hospital staff for their expertise and aftercare services. It’s wonderful to have such a state-of-the-art facility for animals in our city.”