Sundar Pichai recalls his last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google: ‘We talked about…’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was among those who paid tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata who died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 86. The Indian-origin tech leader recalled his last meeting with the the visionary business leader at Google. Ratan Tata death: Google CEO Sundar Pichai was among those who paid tributes to Ratan Tata.

“My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India,” Pichai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji.”

Take a look at Sundar Pichai's tribute:

Ratan Tata, who ran the Tata Group for more than 20 years as chairman, had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata's death late Wednesday night.

On Monday, Tata had issued a statement saying that he was undergoing age-related medical investigations and that rumours circulating about his health were unfounded.

“There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits,” he said in posts on social media and in a statement released on his behalf.

Tributes pour in for Ratan Tata

Moments after the news of his death broke, the internet was flooded with tributes from people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the industrialist. From the business world, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka mourned the loss of the titan.