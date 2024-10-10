‘The clock has stopped ticking’: Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who put a staid and sprawling Indian conglomerate on the global stage with a string of high-profile acquisitions, has died, the Tata Group said in a statement late on Wednesday. He was 86. Anand Mahindra paid tribute to Ratan Tata.(Instagram/@ratantata, X/@anandmahindra)

Bigwigs from various industries have taken to X to pay their tributes to the philanthropist and business tycoon.

What did Anand Mahindra say?

“I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata,” Anand Mahindra wrote as he shared a picture of the national icon. In the following lines, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra expressed how Ratan Tata’s “mentorship and guidance” would have been invaluable at this time when “India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.”

“Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T,” Mahindra wrote as he concluded his X share.

Take a look at the full post here:

Harsh Goenka's tribute:

“The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P,” Harsh Goenka posted, expressing sadness over Ratan Tata's death.

N Chandrasekaran's statement

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, confirmed the news of India's most loved industrialist’s demise. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” he said.

Ratan Tata was born in Mumbai and raised by his grandmother following his parents' separation. A graduate of Cornell University with a degree in architecture and structural engineering, he also completed an advanced management program at Harvard Business School.

Ratan Tata began his career in 1962 on the shop floor of Tata Steel with blue-collar employees. In 1991, he succeeded JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.