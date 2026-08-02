'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge

A fast-moving wildfire has forced residents in Spokane Valley, Washington, to flee their homes, with locals sharing videos and posts online describing the chaos as the fire jumped the Spokane River on Saturday. The Old Trails Fire has forced evacuations in Spokane Valley, Washington. (Reuters (representative))

Local residents describe panic as fire spreads One local resident wrote online, “In need of prayers! Sadly our apartment is in level 2 evacuation most likely will be level 3 soon! Me, Ash, and itzy (our dog) are heading out of town and safe! But hopefully our belongings will be too.”

Another shared, “Major fire in Spokane. On our way to grab our son. Our daughter has evaluated.”

A third resident wrote, “Mom's house in direct line of fast growing fire in Spokane. Evacuation area is expanding about every 10 or 15 minutes. She has left but looks like they will be evacuated again from where she is. Getting ugly.”

Another resident described the scene from their window: “Hot town, fire in the city... Looking out my window at the tree tops and power lines whipping about and then saw this on the S-R site: Fast-moving West Plains [fire] jumps Spokane River and spreads into northwest Spokane.”

One person also shared concern for a neighbor, saying, “The fire has since jumped the Spokane River. It was several miles from him, but is traveling in his direction. He is my neighbor, but is house sitting at his sister's house while she is on a cruise to Alaska. He has an escape route/plan in case it comes to that.”

Also Read: Spokane Valley wildfire live evacuation map: Level 3 evacuations issued as Old Trails Fire tops 2,000 acres