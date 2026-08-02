2 killed, 3 injured as SUV falls into stream in Manali

Two people were killed and three others injured after an SUV veered off the road and plunged into the Manalsu nullah in Old Manali on Saturday. Two people were killed and three others injured after an SUV veered off the road and plunged into the Manalsu nullah in Old Manali on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta)

The deceased are identified as driver, Rohit Kumar (32), a resident of Mandi, and Karun Bauddh (35), a resident of Bajaura. They were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead. The injured, Vivek (30), Naresh Kumar (28) and Urmila (22), are undergoing treatment and their condition is being monitored, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV, a black Jimny, was travelling from Vashisth towards Manali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge around 20 feet into the nullah.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary for the post-mortem examination, which will be conducted in the presence of family members.

The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Preliminary investigation suggests negligent driving and loss of control led to the accident.

Deputy superintendent of police, Manali, KD Sharma said that five people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident took place. He appealed to all drivers to adhere to speed limits, drive cautiously on hilly roads and follow traffic rules to prevent such accidents.