Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu shares goodbye post for national icon: ‘Grief is the price to pay…’

Ratan Tata’s trusted assistant, Shantanu Naidu, mourned the loss of the national icon in a post shared early this morning. Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India's biggest conglomerates, died late on Wednesday night after a brief illness. He was 86. Shantanu Naidu shared a throwback photo with Ratan Tata on LinkedIn

A towering icon of industry and philanthropy, Ratan Tata’s death is a national loss - mourned by business tycoons like Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka. For those closest to him, however, it also brings a sense of personal grief.

In his LinkedIn post Ratan Tata’s close aide Shantanu Naidu reflected not on his many business achievements but on their close friendship.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” wrote the 30-year-old General Manager at the Office of Ratan Tata. He also shared a throwback photo which shows the two of them together.

Shantanu Naidu’s unlikely friendship with Ratan Tata blossomed over their shared love for animals. The two met in 2014, when Naidu developed reflective collars to protect stray dogs from being hit by cars at night. Impressed by his initiative, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons invited Naidu to work for him.

Over the last 10 years, Shantanu Naidu became a close and trusted friend to Ratan Tata, who never married and had no children.

During his last few years, Ratan Tata was frequently accompanied by Naidu in his rare public appearances.

Ratan Tata’s death

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86.

In a statement, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the business leader shaped not only the Tata Group but the very fabric of the nation.

Read his full statement below:

It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.”

“Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.”

On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.”