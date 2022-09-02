Home / India News / 'We are worth much more than that...': Entrepreneur Shantanu Naidu joins ‘18-hour workday’ debate

'We are worth much more than that...': Entrepreneur Shantanu Naidu joins ‘18-hour workday’ debate

india news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Freshers should not do ‘rona dhona’, and put in 18 hours a day for at least 4-5 years, Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande had recently said. He received severe flak for his remarks.

Ratan Tata with 28-year-old Shantanu Naidu, who is the former’s personal assistant and has penned a memoir on the tycoon. (File Photo)
Ratan Tata with 28-year-old Shantanu Naidu, who is the former’s personal assistant and has penned a memoir on the tycoon. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Entrepreneur Shantanu Naidu, a General Manager in the office of industrialist Ratan Tata, has shared his opinion on ‘the 18-hour workday for freshers' idea, proposed by his namesake, Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande. After receiving severe backlash, Deshpande apologised in his ‘final post’ on LinkedIn.

Also Read: Internet shares a piece of its mind with CEO who has no ‘rona-dhona, work 18 hours…' advice for freshers

Naidu, too, took to LinkedIn to opine on the issue. “I think the problem with this toxic hustle culture is that it brings down the value of a person only down to his achievements and productivity, and I think as human beings, we are worth much more than that,” the 28-year-old founder of GoodFellows, a startup which connects youngsters with senior citizens, said in a video message.

People who want to work 18 hours a day are free to do so, Naidu further remarked. “But to preach that to young, impressionable minds is not a great idea because that's not what makes us individuals and human beings,” he added.

“In the end, it's more relationships, and love, and what we leave behind for other people that really makes us human beings, and not being valued at how much work I did today,” the MBA graduate from Cornell University concluded, conceding that his may be a ‘problematic’ opinion, but, nevertheless, is his opinion.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out