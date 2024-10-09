Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra ugly X spat: Billionaire Harsh Goenka shares special ‘kamra’ post, tags Ola CEO

Social media, which has become a platform for celebrities to connect with their fans, occasionally turns into battlegrounds for personal feuds. A recent example of famous personalities engaging in heated debate and public disagreement is the spat between Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra. Expectedly, this online confrontation between the two attracted widespread attention, including that of billionaire Harsh Goenka. Taking to X, he shared a special “kamra” post tagging Ola founder and CEO. Harsh Goenka’s X post on Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra's online spat has left people chuckling. (File Photo)

What did Harsh Goenka say?

“If I have to travel close distances, I mean from one ‘kamra’ to another, I use my Ola (Bhavish Aggarwal),” the billionaire wrote and posted a picture that shows him on an Ola e-scooter.

Check out Harsh Goenka’s post here:

Social media shares thoughts:

Goenka’s post amused many, and they expressed that in the comments section. An individual wrote, “I also used to travel sir, but mere ‘BhavishYa’ hi kharab ho gaya.” Another added, “Only from Kamra to Kamra. Have you appreciated Ola or just Bhashed them? A third expressed, “This tweet will get you a lot of mileage, sir. Just don’t forget to get the perfect tyre.”

How did the Bhavish Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra spat start?

The verbal spat between the two on X started with a post in which the comedian made remarks about the service situation of Ola Electric's S1 series of EV scooters.

He shared a picture of dusty Ola scooters outside a dealership, hinting that the vehicles have been kept there for a long time and are awaiting service. “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline,” he wrote.

Tagging, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, Kamra further questioned, “Is this how Indians will get to using EV’s?” He concluded his post by tagging the official X profile of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

“I’ll pay you…”: War of words continues

The X post didn’t sit well with Bhavish Aggarwal, who lashed out at the comedian. “Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career,” Aggarwal wrote.

Kamra, in response, called the CEO an “arrogant, substandard pr*ck,” which led Aggarwal to post, “Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you.”

The digital battle continued as Kamra accused the company of denying refunds for faulty vehicles. Aggarwal retorted, “Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale,” asking him to “do better research.”

What are your thoughts about this spat between Ola CEO and the comedian? Whose side are you on?