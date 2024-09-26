Billionaire Harsh Goenka says India is moving from ‘roti, kapda, makaan’ amid Coldplay frenzy

Coldplay's announcement of a Mumbai concert in January 2025 sent Indian fans into a frenzy. As tickets went on sale, eager fans flocked to online booking platforms, leading to a surge in demand. Many were disappointed after failing to secure a seat, with some trying to get tickets from those reselling them. Harsh Goenka has shared his thoughts on this widespread excitement surrounding the Grammy-winning band. He said that India is now moving from “roti, kapda, makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.” Harsh Goenka’s remark on Coldplay tickets selling five times their original price has gone viral. (AFP, File Photo)

“Urban Indians are clearly shifting from Roti, Kapda, Makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Coldplay’s January 2025 shows sold out swiftly, with resale prices hitting 5x the original. Diljit’s tickets, priced at ₹7,000, saw massive sales, as did Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams’ concerts,” the billionaire wrote.

“Two Indias are emerging—one enjoying these luxuries, while the other struggles to meet basic needs,” he added.

Take a look at Harsh Goenka’s post here:

How did social media react?

“Coldplay tickets are getting sold on the black market @ five times the original price as mentioned by you! So then perhaps there is a third India which believes in cutthroat capitalism and believes in making money by tapping on desperate consumer wants and knows who has the extra disposable income to spare! This show is coming up again in the Gulf (Abu Dhabi) in January 2025 and looks like a cheaper option than 5X? Just a guess!” wrote an X user.

Another added, “I would like to be the third India, just keeping my head down, working, and saving money, and not trying to spend at Diljit, Coldplay, or iPhone 16. Instead, I would just love to relax at a coffee in the morning and read some book.”

“Absolutely! It’s fascinating to see how cultural consumption is evolving, but it also highlights the stark divide in our society. While some indulge in global experiences, many are still fighting for essentials. We need to address this disparity to ensure that all can partake in the richness of life. What do you think could bridge this gap?” expressed a third.

“Very well summarised!! The luxuries are redefined in only one generation. And this India with the modern luxuries are redefining social values. I see challenges to India’s core strength- family values,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Harsh Goenka’s post on Coldplay frenzy?