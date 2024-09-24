'I don't even like Coldplay': Delhi woman cuts meals, bathroom breaks to book tickets for family. Viral post

The past few days have seen a massive rush around Coldplay's highly anticipated concert in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. Fans went into overdrive minutes after the tickets went live, with some willing to shell out lakhs to secure their spot. However, despite their best efforts, many Coldplay enthusiasts found themselves empty-handed, unable to snag their dream passes. A Delhi woman shared how she spent an entire day trying to buy Coldplay concert tickets for her family.(X/@therealnaomib)

Among the many stories circulating about the ticket madness, a unique one from Delhi stood out. Naomi Barton, a self-confessed non-fan, took to social media platform X to share how she spent an entire day glued to her screen, skipping meals and even minimising bathroom breaks, all in an attempt to secure tickets — not for herself, but for her Coldplay-obsessed family.

Not a fan, but in the queue

Barton's post quickly gained traction as she detailed her ordeal. "I don’t even like Coldplay, but my entire family harangued me into contributing my devices to the Grand Ticket Buying," she explained. Naomi found herself 22,000th in the queue, while her family members lagged behind at 1.5 lakh places.

The day turned into a virtual family gathering, with everyone watching her screen via Google Meet. “Refreshments were acquired. Discussions were underway about what to do if only expensive tickets were available,” she wrote, adding that even credit cards were being examined in preparation.

Frantic decisions and rising prices

Despite not attending the concert herself, Barton declared, "This is my concert," as she waited for her queue number to drop. While her spot in the line progressed, she passed the time reading a book. However, by the time her turn came, all the reasonably priced tickets had sold out.

Her family, now desperate, offered extra funds to purchase standing tickets, despite being over budget. At one point, ticket prices surged to ₹12,000, causing her to quip, "This is the exact amount I pay for rent. I'm starting to lose respect for my cousins."

Final attempt ends in disappointment

Despite their relentless efforts, the family’s dreams were crushed when tickets sold out, leaving Barton with 1,592 people still ahead of her in the queue. Surprisingly, she was the only one pleased with the outcome, jokingly saying, "I now have a lot of money in my account that I can keep if I decide to never speak to them again."

Even after this defeat, her family wasn’t ready to quit. Another attempt left them 1.5 lakh places behind once again. She wrapped up her saga on a hopeful note, saying, "To cheer my sibling up, we’re planning a Christmas weekend blasting ‘Fix You’ and trying not to spill our cocktails."