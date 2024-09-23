Unacademy CEO gets Coldplay tickets: 'Didn’t clear IIT-JEE, but got Coldplay tickets'

Gaurav Munjal, CEO of ed-tech platform Unacademy, took to social media to announce that he got the prized tickets for British band Coldplay's upcoming concert in India. Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal got tickets to the Coldplay concert in Mumbai.(File Photo)

As soon as Coldplay announced their concert in India on Sunday, fans erupted with excitement. Fans flooded social media, sharing their excitement and discussing plans to secure tickets. The buzz around the Mumbai concert sparked a flurry of conversations, with many remembering the band's iconic songs and unforgettable performances.

Many people tried to get tickets on BookMyShow but failed due to the high demand, which even crashed the e-ticketing platform for a brief period.

Gaurav Munjal was among those who managed to secure tickets and shared his happiness on X (formerly Twitter). The entrepreuner wrote on X, “Didn’t clear JEE. But got the Coldplay tickets today. Feels good”.

The CEO compared securing the tickets to the difficulty of clearing the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) which is considered as one of the most difficult entrance examinations in India.

Take a look at the post here:

The Coldplay concert will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, with performances scheduled for Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, 2025. Following the huge demand, the band announced a third show at the same venue, for January 2.

Tickets went on sale through BookMyShow. The prices ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, with options at ₹3,000, ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9,000, and ₹9,500.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 during their ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ tour in Mumbai, attracting a large audience of fans.

Here's how people reacted to the viral post:

Replying to the post an X user, Akshay Shah with a hint of sarcasm commented, “What mantra you used to hack BMS bro? Ticket kaise mila? If you black this and fund us mera pre-seed round hojayega”.

Another user, coldsire, commented, “Priorities on point! Coldplay won't do calculus for you, but they'll definitely keep your spirits high. Rock on, Gaurav”.

The Unacademy CEO's post has garnered over a lakh views and numerous comments.