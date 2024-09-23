Techies claim they used ‘inspect element’ trick to buy Coldplay tickets before general public

Several tech professionals claim they managed to score Coldplay tickets before the general public by using the ‘Inspect Element’ feature on the BookMyShow website. These claims come at a time when angry Coldplay fans are accusing BookMyShow of mismanagement in the sale of the highly-anticipated Coldplay concerts in January 2025 that will mark the Grammy-winning band’s return to India after a hiatus of nine years. A techie claims to have used the inspect element feature for Coldplay tickets.(X/@lazy_elegance_)

Coldplay will perform at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Tickets for the India leg of the tour went on sale yesterday on BookMyShow, the only official ticket sales platform. However, Coldplay fans complained that they waited in a virtual queue for hours, only to find all the tickets sold out. Some fans accused BookMyShow of reserving tickets for its own employees, friends, high-profile guests and Instagram influencers - leaving the general public struggling to score a pass.

Skipping the queue

In the midst of this, a handful of techies claimed that they managed to skip the queue and buy Coldplay tickets using a simple trick.

One such techie was Archit Chauhan, the co-founder and CTO of Crib and a former software engineer at Microsoft.

“We managed to get Coldplay tickets by using some inspect element tricks to find the "buy" ticket URL before it was available to the general public,” Chauhan wrote on X. He made similar claims in a now-deleted LinkedIn post

Chauhan’s Inspect Element trick probably relied on the fact that before the tickets were officially available for sale to the public, the website may have already loaded the "Buy Ticket" URL in the background (in code), but it wasn't yet visible or clickable on the webpage. By using the Inspect Element tool, someone could view the hidden parts of the webpage's code and locate the URL for purchasing tickets.

Chauhan was not the only one to use this trick. Several other techies claimed they use Inspect Element to score Coldplay tickets.

They shared screenshots as proof of their success. However, it is not clear whether anyone actually managed to buy the tickets.

Meanwhile, BookMyShow has warned against purchasing tickets from unauthorised platforms where Coldplay tickets have been listed for as high as ₹3 lakh.