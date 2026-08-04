'Merely an intimation?': Tirkey questions Hockey India after learning of jersey switch just two hours before unveiling
Dilip Tirkey sent a strongly worded email to Hockey India executive director RK Srivastava, seeking detailed clarification on the process
In a latest development surrounding the shock switch in the Indian hockey jersey, from the traditional and iconic blue to saffron, which will be donned at the upcoming World Cup, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey claimed that the top federation's top office-bearers were informed of the decision to change the colour of the jersey just two hours before the public announcement of it. Tirkey questioned whether the move had already been finalised without their approval.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Tirkey sent a strongly worded email to Hockey India executive director RK Srivastava, seeking detailed clarification on the process, which eventually triggered widespread criticism.
Tirkey wrote: “On 27 July 2026 at approximately 8:47 AM, I received a WhatsApp message from you on the coordination group containing a video file and stating that the ‘Hockey India main jersey’ was being put on digital media at 11:00 AM.”
He added: “While I acknowledge that this communication was made, the Executive Board requires clarity on whether this constituted merely an intimation of an already finalised decision or whether the views of the President and office-bearers were genuinely sought before the decision was implemented.”
The latest email marks Tirkey's second communication in less than a week seeking answers over the decision-making process. In his previous email, Tirkey had said that Hockey India was not consulted before the change was finalised.
The row that erupted went beyond mere criticism of the jersey's changed colour, as many believed there was a political undertone.
"At the outset, I wish to make it clear that the issue under consideration is not merely the colour or design of a playing jersey," he wrote.
"The matter concerns the decision-making process adopted for a change involving one of the most recognisable symbols of Indian hockey, the authority under which such a decision was taken, the consultations undertaken, compliance with Hockey India's governance framework, and whether appropriate institutional processes were followed."
The former India captain reiterated that Hockey India must remain an "apolitical sporting institution" and questioned whether the wider consequences of the decision had been adequately assessed before the announcement.
Earlier, the national daily had reported that contrary to what Hockey Indian had originally claimed, not all players were consulted on the change in jersey colour. Tirkey, hence, asked whether written feedback had been obtained from players and whether any concerns had been raised before the new jersey was unveiled.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More