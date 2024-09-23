Even Karan Johar didn't get Coldplay tickets, talks about 'privilege' as he reacts to BookMyShow sale in India

'You can't get everything you want my darling'

The filmmaker wrote, "Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want my darling... Lot's of love... Frugal." The tickets for the new show, set to be held on January 21 at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, went live at 2 pm on BookMyShow. Karan's post came just hours later.

Karan Johar has shared a post about Coldplay ticket sale.

Coldplay Mumbai concert ticket sale backlash

"Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today," Coldplay said on X alongside the booking link.

According to reports, the server of BookMyShow website and app on Sunday crashed as it opened the sale for the British band's concerts scheduled for next year. Soon, hashtags 'Coldplay', 'BookMyShow', and 'Crashed' started trending on X.

Coldplay had already announced two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Several fans shared screenshots of their frozen computer screens and smartphones with the app experiencing a lot of traffic.

According to BookMyShow, the sale for the tickets of the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon. Many said the tickets remained unavailable for booking well over 12.15 pm. A BookMyShow spokesperson termed it a "landmark moment" in India’s live entertainment history as they saw true fandom, overwhelming love and incredible excitement on the platform for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.

According to the spokesperson, 1.3 crores fans logged in on Sunday to buy tickets. Later, BookMyShow warned fans about unauthorised platforms selling tickets for the Coldplay India tour. "It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale.

"These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales," the platform said on X.