BookMyShow back online for Coldplay Mumbai tickets; but queue runs beyond 7 lakh

The booking for concerts of Grammy-winning band Coldplay, to be held in India, began on Sunday noon. However, soon after, the online ticketing site BookMyShow crashed. Around 20 minutes later, it was back online. Coldplay recently confirmed they will bring their celebrated Music of the Spheres World Tour to Mumbai. (Also Read | Coldplay Mumbai concert ticket prices range from ₹2500 to ₹35000: Everything to know) Coldplay will perform in India next year.(REUTERS)

How fans are reacting

The BookMyShow site has a queue of over seven lakh people waiting to book the tickets. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay's return since their last visit in 2016.

Reacting to the crash of BookMyShow site, a person said, "#BookMyShow is down.. hey I don’t want cold play, I Just need a movie ticket. Do it ASAP." A fan said, "Bookmyshow crashed. What a time to crash!" "A tweet read, "Never understood why on earth #BookMyShow is choosen as the ticketing partner for bookings. They did mess up with world cup tickets, and now coldplay scene. App crashed." An X user said, "@bookmyshow , crashed without even selling any tickets for coldplay show?" "Pathetic service as expected like always," wrote another fan.

What Book My Show said before booking went live

Before the booking went live, BookMyShow.Live wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "ATTENTION COLDPLAY FANS. We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP! Stay tuned."

About Coldplay concert

Scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai will be the stage for two unforgettable nights of music and magic. "This is the moment you've been waiting for!" said a representative from BookMyShow Live, highlighting the excitement surrounding this monumental event. Following the phenomenal success of their summer 2024 shows in Europe, Coldplay is ready to make history with their much-anticipated performances in India.

The tour will feature an array of hits from their acclaimed album Music of the Spheres including new singles such as We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove. Audiences can also expect to hear beloved classics such as Yellow, Fix You and Viva La Vida, all presented in a spectacular show complete with lasers, fireworks, and mesmerizing LED displays.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately ₹2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.