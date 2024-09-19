Coldplay Mumbai concert ticket prices range from 2500 to 35000: Everything to know

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai in January 2025 as the Grammy-winning rock band returns to India after an eight-year gap. Chris Martin and his team will be performing for their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The booking dates, ticket prices, and other details related to the concert and venue have been officially announced ahead of the Mumbai event on Bookmyshow. (Also read: Coldplay officially announces two Mumbai shows in January 2025; tickets go on sale on September 22) Chris Martin and his rock band Coldplay will be returning to India in January 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Coldplay Mumbai concert ticket prices

The two major shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. Additionally, ticket prices for the concerts will range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000. The tickets for the Mumbai shows will be available for purchase on September 22, 2024, at noon IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. In addition, Coldplay will be offering a limited number of Infinity Tickets for the performances, which will be available starting at 12 PM IST on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Coldplay concert seating chart.

Infinity Tickets are available for every Coldplay show as part of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. These tickets are priced at €20 each (or the equivalent in local currency) and must be purchased in pairs. Each buyer can purchase a maximum of two tickets, which will be for seats located next to each other.

About Coldplay Mumbai concert

The highest ticket prices are ranged at ₹35,000 for the Lounge section. It offers services such as Premium Food and Beverage Service, Elevated Viewing Deck, Dedicated Entry Lane and Dedicated Restrooms. Fans can look forward to new singles We Pray, Feels like falling in love, etc. off the rock band's upcoming release Moon Music, according to Bookmyshow. The group will also be performing to Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

