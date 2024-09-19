Coldplay officially announces two Mumbai shows in January 2025; tickets go on sale on September 22

Dates announced

The official Instagram page of the band confirmed the Mumbai dates with a post:

2025 ABU DHABI, MUMBAI, HONG KONG & SEOUL DATES ANNOUNCED

JANUARY 2025

11: Abu Dhabi - Zayed Sports City Stadium

18: Mumbai - DY Patil Sports Stadium

19: Mumbai - DY Patil Sports Stadium

APRIL 2025

09: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium

11: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium

12: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium

16: Seoul - Goyang Stadium

18: Seoul - Goyang Stadium

19: Seoul - Goyang Stadium

22: Seoul - Goyang Stadium

As per the band's website, the general onsale for Mumbai will take place on Sunday, September 22 at 12PM local time.

A happy announcement

On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser.

The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai. Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. More details of the concert will be shared soon.

Meanwhile, fans are expressing their excitement about attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai next year.

"Best news...can't wait to attend the gig," a social media user commented.

"Finally, the band is coming back. Yaay," another one wrote.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band.