Coldplay officially announces two Mumbai shows in January 2025; tickets go on sale on September 22
Coldplay is coming back to India after eight years with two shows in Mumbai. Check out dates and more.
Coldplay has officially announced two Mumbai shows in January 2025. The famous band from UK will make a return to India after eight years with their Music of the Sphere World Tour. (Also read: Coldplay confirms India tour: Durex says ‘only time we'll say come soon.' Other brands join in)
Dates announced
The official Instagram page of the band confirmed the Mumbai dates with a post:
2025 ABU DHABI, MUMBAI, HONG KONG & SEOUL DATES ANNOUNCED
Sign up for first access to tickets / show info via link in bio
JANUARY 2025
11: Abu Dhabi - Zayed Sports City Stadium
18: Mumbai - DY Patil Sports Stadium
19: Mumbai - DY Patil Sports Stadium
APRIL 2025
09: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium
11: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium
12: Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium
16: Seoul - Goyang Stadium
18: Seoul - Goyang Stadium
19: Seoul - Goyang Stadium
22: Seoul - Goyang Stadium
As per the band's website, the general onsale for Mumbai will take place on Sunday, September 22 at 12PM local time.
A happy announcement
On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser.
The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai. Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. More details of the concert will be shared soon.
Meanwhile, fans are expressing their excitement about attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai next year.
"Best news...can't wait to attend the gig," a social media user commented.
"Finally, the band is coming back. Yaay," another one wrote.
Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.
'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band.
