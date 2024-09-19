Coldplay confirms India tour: Durex says ‘only time we'll say come soon.' Other brands join in

After nine years, British rock band Coldplay is returning to India for a tour in 2025. The world-famous band confirmed their visit as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Singer Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay. The group is reportedly coming to India in 2025. (AFP)

When is Coldplay coming to India?

“British rock band Coldplay is bringing their Music of the Spheres World Tour to India in 2025. The record-breaking tour has been going on since 2022.” HT City wrote on a viral post. The outlet added that the venue for the concert will likely be Mumbai.

BookMyShow also shared a video announcing Coldplay's return to India. The band last visited India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Their post went viral and attracted comments from many, including several brands.

What did Durex India write?

In their signature witty tone, the brand wrote, “The only time we'll say 'come soon',” along with a star and pinched fingers emojis.

Durex is not the only brand:

Besides the tongue-in-cheek comment by the condom brand, other companies also took to the comments section to show their reactions to the news.

“Did we fall asleep and wake up in para, para, paradise?” Spotify India wrote, adding a ton of star emoticons. Rapido got creative and gave a twist to the lyrics of a song: “I rode a bike. I rode a bike for you. Oh, what a thing to do. And it was all yellow.”

Starbucks India joined in with “Spilled our coffee in pure excitement cause we were literally waiting for ‘Something just like this!’.” They referenced one of the band's most famous songs.

“We’ve already started seeing a sky full of stars,” wrote vH1India. As for Warner Music India, the company wrote, “In a sky full of stars, we’re shining yellow with Coldplay!”

This band has captivated a global audience with heart-touching lyrics and beautiful music. Formed in 1997, the group is known for its many hit tracks, including Yellow, Fix You, Something Like That, and Viva La Vida. The band members include Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, along with manager Phil Harvey.

What are your thoughts on Coldplay coming to India in 2025?