What is the ‘Jab Mila Tu’ trend, and how are brands reacting to it?

Social media platform X is abuzz with posts being shared with the hashtag #JabMilaTu. But what exactly is the ‘Jab Mila Tu’ trend that has been gaining momentum online, and how did it all start? ‘Jab Mila Tu’ trend: A post shared by JioCinema on X. (X/@JioCinema)

It all started a few days ago when JioCinema shared a post on X that talked about their latest web series - Jab Mila Tu. The tweet reads, “#JabMilaTu, zindagi lagne lagi like a Goa trip with you [#JabMilaTu, life started feeling like a Goa trip].”

This particular received a lot of attention not only from social media users but also from brands who flocked to the comments section to share one-liners with the hashtag ‘#JabMilaTu’.

Kuku FM wrote, “#JabMilaTu I became a good listener from a chatterbox.” JioCinema replied to the comment and wrote, “And now we listen to you all the time!”

Here’s what Jeevansathi.com posted.

“#JabMilaTu I started to see the world from my personal gossip, Karan’s glasses,” posted Lenskart.

Swiggy came up with a witty one-liner involving Friends’ character Joey.

ColorsTV, too, posted with the hashtag.

About Jab Mila Tu

Jab Mila Tu is a web series capturing the chaotic situation and strong camaraderie when two people start living under the same roof. The rom-com series premiered on Jio Cinema on January 22, and the first four episodes are now available to stream online. It stars actors Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Alisha Chopra.