BookMyShow shares a warning as Coldplay fans complain about tickets reselling for lakhs: ‘It is illegal in India’

Millions of Coldplay fans from India spent their Sunday waiting in virtual queues to book tickets to the band's concerts in Mumbai in January 2025. After scores of them were left without tickets that got sold out within hours, many of them took to unofficial platforms to purchase their passes. This prompted the official ticketing platform, BookMyShow, to issue a warning.

What BookMyShow said

The official handles of BookMyShow and BookMyShow Live (which handles live events) shared a joint post on their Instagram handles on Sunday evening with the caption, “Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!”

The text in the post stated, "It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid," the post read. “Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales.”

A BookMyShow spokesperson also told ANI, “We implemented a queueing system to manage the overwhelming demand and addressed issues caused by suspicious and malicious traffic within minutes, causing a brief delay, but ensuring minimal disruption for genuine fans. Due to the unprecedented demand, a third Mumbai show was added shortly thereafter, which also received a fantastic response.”

About the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai

The British rock band added a third show (on January 21) to the Mumbai leg of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025, citing “phenomenal demand,” hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the on BookMyShow.

The server of BookMyShow website and app on Sunday crashed as it opened the sale for the British band's concerts scheduled for next year. Several fans shared screenshots of their frozen computer screens and smartphones with the app experiencing massive traffic.

According to BookMyShow, the sale for the tickets of the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon. Many said the tickets remained unavailable for booking well over 12.15 pm.

The ticket prices range from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, with ₹35,000 for lounge area, according to the platform's website. In less than an hour, the server got back up and BookMyShow shared a message of facing "heavy traffic" on every account trying to book a ticket, with the wait list going as high as 842,745 (data on BookMyShow website as per 1.39 pm). "Because of heavy traffic, queue is moving slower than expected. Thank you for your patience!" read a message on the platform.

A fan claimed other platforms are selling Coldplay tickets at inflated prices. "Dear @coldplay, fans in India are struggling to get tickets on @Bookmyshow_live with waitlists over 300k, but platforms like Viagogo (search coldplay india tickets on google, first sponsored link will be VIAGOGO) are selling them at inflated prices," they said.

The Mumbai concert will mark Coldplay's first visit to India in eight years. The Grammy-winning band previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016. Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at the Wembley Stadium in London, the UK.