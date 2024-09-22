Could not get Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets? Here's where else band will perform in 2025

Coldplay is all set to perform in India in January 2025 as the band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai. BookMyShow's website and mobile application crashed right after the booking for the British band's India performance started on Sunday. Fans can check out the list of dates and places all around the world where the band will be performing as part of their tour. (Also read: New Coldplay show in Mumbai added on BookMyShow, ticket sale goes live) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Bryan Steffy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Australia

Coldplay will be touring from October 2024 to August 25. As per the official site, the band will perform in Australia, in the city of Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on October 30 - 31. Two extra dates of November 2-3 have been added to the same location. The Australia tour will end in November at Accor Stadium, Sydney. The dates for the show are November 6-7. Extra dates on the same location have been added for November 9-10.

New Zealand

Coldplay moves to New Zealand next, and will perform at Eden Park, Auckland on November 13. Extra dates for the same location are on November 15-16.

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, Coldplay will perform at Zayed Sports City Museum, next year on January 11.

Hong Kong

After touring India, Coldplay will play at Hong Kong. The band will perform at Kai Tak Stadium on three days, April 9, 10 and 11. The sale for tickets here goes live on October 10.

South Korea

The next stop for Coldplay is Seoul, in South Korea. The band will perform at Goyang Stadium on April 16, 18, 19 and 22.

UK

The band will return home for their last stop of the tour. Coldplay will perform in Craven Park, Hull on two dates – August 18 and 19, 2025. They will perform in Wembley Stadium on four dates – August 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31. The sale goes live on September 27.