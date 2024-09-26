Parents surprise bride and groom with Coldplay tickets on their wedding day. Video is viral

A couple got the best surprise on their wedding day from the bride’s parents, who presented the newlyweds with two tickets to a Coldplay concert. Utsavi Zatakia and Smeet Doshi received the gift of a lifetime more than eight months ago, but their video has gone viral only recently amid renewed craze around the British rock band that is all set to perform three shows in India in January 2025. Utsavi and Smeet received Coldplay tickets on their wedding day(Instagram/@thisisutsaviandsmeet)

In the video that was first shared on Instagram back in February this year, Utsavi and Smeet were seen sitting at the mandap when the bride’s mother presented them with an envelope. Intrigued, they opened the envelope - only to find their confusion turn into excitement on realising that they had been given two tickets to the Coldplay concert in Thailand.

The Grammy-winning rock band had performed two shows at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on February 3 and 4, 2024.

Utsavi, on seeing the Coldplay tickets, clasped her hands to her mouth in disbelief, while Smeet thanked his father-in-law repeatedly for the thoughtful gift.

Take a look at the video below:

The Instagram Reel has collected nearly 4 million views and hundreds of comments. It is currently going viral again, thanks to the Coldplay craze in India.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories this morning, Utsavi wrote: “Mom and dad gave us the best wedding gift ever. They predicted that the tickets were going to be sold out.”

Coldplay in India

Coldplay is set to return to India for a highly anticipated performance in January 2025, marking their first concert in the country since their 2016 show in Mumbai. This event will be part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour.

The band will perform three shows at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium this coming January.

The frenzy generated by this news was such that tickets to all three shows were sold out within minutes of going live on BookMyShow. Some people who managed to grab tickets resold them at massively inflated prices.