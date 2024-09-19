Power of manifestation: Coldplay’s Mumbai concert venue had invited the band 8 years ago

Coldplay is set to light up Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in January 2025, marking their first return to India in eight years. Interestingly, this performance will take place roughly eight years after the stadium first offered to host the Grammy-winning rock band. This remarkable coincidence is being called the ‘power of manifestation’ by some social media users who managed to dig up the stadium’s old tweet inviting Coldplay to perform at the venue. Singer Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay performs on stage during a concert at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria on August 21, 2024. Security measures have been tightened in Vienna for a series of concerts by British band Coldplay this week, Austrian police said on August 20, 2024, after Taylor Swift's shows were cancelled after a suicide bombing plot. (Photo by TOBIAS STEINMAURER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE / SOUTH TYROL OUT(AFP)

In May 2016, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai shared a tweet offering to host British rock band Coldplay. “Coldplay, We would love to host you at our stadium for a concert in Mumbai - India,” the stadium tweeted.

Although the 2016 Coldplay India concert did not take place at DY Patil Stadium - it was instead held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra - it looks like the venue’s dream of hosting the Grammy-winning band is all set to come true.

X users were amazed at the coincidence after the old tweet resurfaced and went viral on the microblogging platform.

“This is such a full circle moment,” wrote X user Samarth. “Gotta learn manifestation from DY Patil Stadium,” another person joked.

X user Akshay called it the “Power of manifestation,’’ while another user said it was a concert eight years in the making.

Coldplay in Mumbai

Chris Martin and his team will be performing in India as part of their Spheres World Tour. Coldplay has two major shows scheduled in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. Both shows will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The ticket prices will range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000 and bookings will open on September 22, 2024, at noon IST, exclusively on BookMyShow.

