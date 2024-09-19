When Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed a surprise gig ft. Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Dixit in India

As the excitement builds for British band Coldplay's upcoming performance in Mumbai next January, we can’t help but reminisce about a magical night back in 2015. It was a night that left Delhi buzzing when Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, surprised everyone with an impromptu set at Summer House Cafe in Hauz Khas village, New Delhi. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised band's fans in Delhi with an impromptu gig in 2015.

The unexpected performance was a delightful shock, even for Indian singer and composer Vishal Dadlani who was clueless about the surprise. In an interview with HT City back then, Vishal recalled the night: “We all were having dinner along with Raghu and AIB, after which Chris just said, ‘Let’s go play somewhere.’ So we did.”

Vishal added, “I asked him to sing ‘Fix You,’ one of my all-time favorite songs, and he played it! He sang, the crowd sang, and I sang backing vocals. Chris borrowed Raghu’s guitar and played an acoustic set. He sang Fix You, Paradise, and Viva La Vida.”

As news spread across social media, Chris began trending nationwide. He was not alone; he was joined by musicians Raghu Dixit, Vishal, actress Freida Pinto, and members of the comedy group AIB— Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, and Rohan Joshi.

The 37-year-old British singer, whose band has sold over 80 million albums worldwide, delighted attendees with his performance.

Raghu also shared his excitement about the night. “We just walked into a bar to chill and out of nowhere Chris wanted to sing. So the DJ stopped, and we connected my guitar and all hell broke loose. This goes down as my best night this year,” he reminisced. Adding to the excitement, Rohan , Gursimran and Tanmay shared selfies with Chris, leaving many fans green with envy.

Coldplay has officially announced two Mumbai shows for January 2025. The famous band from the UK will return to India after nine years with their Music of the Sphere World Tour. The four-member band previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

The official Instagram page of the band confirmed the Mumbai dates with a post.

The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and percussionist Will Champion.

(Written by: Abeer Anjum)