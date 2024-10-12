Mumbai police stopped Shantanu Naidu during Ratan Tata’s funeral procession, video surfaces

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 after a brief hospitalisation in Mumbai. He was 86 years old. His death has left a profound sense of shock and grief across the nation, especially for those who were closest to him. Among them is Shantanu Naidu, a key member of Tata's inner circle and one of his most trusted aides. Ratan Tata passed away at 86, leaving Shantanu Naidu heartbroken. While on his way to pay respects, Mumbai police stopped Naidu.

A heartfelt farewell

On October 10, while riding his motorcycle to pay his final respects, Shantanu Naidu found himself unexpectedly stopped by the Mumbai Police. A video of this encounter quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the poignant moment as the police inquired about his identity and purpose. Naidu, visibly emotional, reassured the officers that he intended to attend the funeral procession of his mentor.

Watch the video here:

Earlier that day, Naidu had been seen driving the truck carrying Tata’s body out of his residence. The procession through Mumbai was a fitting tribute to a man who had touched countless lives. Naidu rode in front of the ambulance, accompanied by police escorts, as they made their way to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing.

A bond beyond work

Shantanu Naidu's relationship with Ratan Tata extended far beyond professional duties. On LinkedIn, he expressed his profound grief, stating, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love.” This heartfelt message underscores the depth of their bond.

The roots of their friendship date back to 2014 when Naidu, driven by a passion for animal welfare, developed reflective collars designed to protect stray dogs from accidents. Tata, recognising Naidu’s compassion and commitment, invited him to work alongside him. Over the years, this professional association blossomed into a close friendship, with Naidu becoming a steadfast companion to Tata, particularly during his later years.

Ratan Tata's legacy as a visionary leader will undoubtedly endure, as will the memories of the friendships he nurtured along the way.