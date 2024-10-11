Ratan Tata's ‘awkward’ reaction when Shantanu Naidu organised midnight birthday surprise for him

In his 2021 memoir ‘I Came Upon a Lighthouse: A Short Memoir of Life with Ratan Tata,’ Shantanu Naidu had described his mentor Ratan Tata as an “introvert” who hated public attention and large celebrations. Ratan Tata, legendary industrialist and noted philanthropist, died on October 9 after a brief hospitalisation. He was 86. Ratan Tata with Shantanu Naidu. his close aide and assistant.

Shantanu Naidu, 30, was considered to be Ratan Tata’s right-hand man and closest aide. He was filmed leading the industrialist's hearse on a motorcycle yesterday, and was visibly emotional after the funeral.

In his 2021 memoir, Shantanu Naidu provided an inside glimpse into the billionaire’s life. One such incident he documented, he spoke about Ratan Tata’s “awkward” reaction when he organised a midnight birthday surprise for him.

Ratan Tata’s awkward reaction

Shantanu Naidu said that he had travelled with Ratan Tata to Hyderabad as his assistant to attend a high-profile wedding. The wedding happened to fall a day after the industrialist’s birthday.

Naidu had called their hotel ahead with a request to have two cupcakes and a candle ready at midnight. On the eve of Ratan Tata’s birthday, Naidu and Vitin, one of Tata’s “good friends” and part of his flight crew, sat chatting with him in his hotel room.

Around 11 pm, Naidu and Vinit could see that Ratan Tata was getting sleepy. They kept up the chatter on some pretext or the other, determined to give him a midnight celebration. However, at 11.45 pm, Naidu “gave up” and confessed they had organised a midnight surprise.

Naidu said that Ratan Tata was “visibly awkward” when the cupcakes were brought out. He even requested his two friends not to sing the birthday song - a request they refused.

Shantanu Naidu explained that he had not organised a bigger birthday party as Ratan Tata was the kind of man who preferred “small and discreet” gatherings with a few close friends.

(Also read: When Shantanu Naidu spent ‘half his salary’ to buy the same shirt as Ratan Tata)