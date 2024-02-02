 Blindfolded man creates a portrait of Mohammed Shami with Rubik's Cubes | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Blindfolded man creates a portrait of Mohammed Shami with Rubik's Cubes, cricketer reacts

Blindfolded man creates a portrait of Mohammed Shami with Rubik's Cubes, cricketer reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 02, 2024 04:47 PM IST

“Made Mohammed Shami sir’s photo blindfolded with Rubik's Cubes," an artist wrote while sharing a video of his creation on Instagram.

In a feat of artistic ingenuity, a man created a portrait of cricketer Mohammed Shami using an unconventional tool - Rubik's Cubes. Not only this, he did it all while blindfolded. A video of him creating the artwork and the cricketer’s heartwarming reaction to it was shared on social media and has won hearts.

The image shows Mohammed Shami looking at his portrait made using Rubik's Cubes. (Instagram/@masteraffankutty)
The image shows Mohammed Shami looking at his portrait made using Rubik's Cubes. (Instagram/@masteraffankutty)

The artist, Affan Kutty, shared the video with a caption that reads, “Made Mohammed Shami sir’s photo blindfolded with Rubik's Cubes”. The video opens to show him standing in front of a table with a few Rubik's Cubes kept on it. Mohammed Shami is also seen sitting opposite him. As the video progresses, an individual puts a blindfold on Kutty. What follows next is simply mesmerising to watch.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Chinese man solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

Kutty uses the cubes swiftly to create the portrait. As he finishes his work, Mohammed Shami stands up and applauds him. The viral video ends with the cricketer hugging Kutty.

Take a look at Mohammed Shami’s portrait:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone crazy viral with over 48 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

Also Read: Indian girl solves puzzle cube while twirling 5 hula hoops. Watch

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Bro you deserve a big big [salute emoji]. Keep doing the great work,” shared an Instagram user. “Unique talent,” added another. “Very nice,” joined a third. “You are super talented,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On