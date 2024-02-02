Blindfolded man creates a portrait of Mohammed Shami with Rubik's Cubes, cricketer reacts

In a feat of artistic ingenuity, a man created a portrait of cricketer Mohammed Shami using an unconventional tool - Rubik's Cubes. Not only this, he did it all while blindfolded. A video of him creating the artwork and the cricketer’s heartwarming reaction to it was shared on social media and has won hearts. The image shows Mohammed Shami looking at his portrait made using Rubik's Cubes. (Instagram/@masteraffankutty)

The artist, Affan Kutty, shared the video with a caption that reads, “Made Mohammed Shami sir’s photo blindfolded with Rubik's Cubes”. The video opens to show him standing in front of a table with a few Rubik's Cubes kept on it. Mohammed Shami is also seen sitting opposite him. As the video progresses, an individual puts a blindfold on Kutty. What follows next is simply mesmerising to watch.

Kutty uses the cubes swiftly to create the portrait. As he finishes his work, Mohammed Shami stands up and applauds him. The viral video ends with the cricketer hugging Kutty.

Take a look at Mohammed Shami’s portrait:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone crazy viral with over 48 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Bro you deserve a big big [salute emoji]. Keep doing the great work,” shared an Instagram user. “Unique talent,” added another. “Very nice,” joined a third. “You are super talented,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.