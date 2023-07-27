Chinese man solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

The Rubik's Cube has captivated the minds of many since its invention by Hungarian sculptor and professor Ernő Rubik in 1974. It is no wonder that there are also quite a few world records related to this iconic 3D combination puzzle. Just last month Max Park created a record by solving a Rubik’s Cube in just 3.13 seconds. There is another name on the list of achievers - Li Zhihao from China. He solved three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. And that’s not all, he bagged this new record by breaking an old one that was also created by him. The image shows a man from China solving three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)

How was the world record broken?

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to YouTube to share an incredible video of the feat. Alongside, they added, “Li Zhihao (China) attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds.” He created the new record in 3 minutes 16 seconds.

The video opens to show Li Zhihao standing in front of a table with three Rubik’s cubes kept on it. As the GWR authenticator gives the signal, he picks them up and starts juggling them. At first, it seems like he is simply juggling them but as time passes it becomes clear that he is solving them too. The video ends with him solving the cubes in a record time.

Take a look at Li Zhihao solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them:

The video was posted on July 26. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

How did YouTube users react to this Rubik’s cube-related world record video?

“I couldn’t even see him solving the cube in his hand for barely a second, that proves he’s amazing,” praised a YouTube user. “As a cuber I can confirm this is amazing,” added another. “This is probably the most difficult record I've seen yet, and that's saying something,” joined a third. “Epic Music. I can't even juggle normally, let alone solve a Rubik's cube. Doing both is crazy!!” wrote a fourth.