Home / Trending / Chinese man solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

Chinese man solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 27, 2023 12:19 PM IST

GWR shared a video that shows a Chinese man solving three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. Guess how much time he took to complete the feat?

The Rubik's Cube has captivated the minds of many since its invention by Hungarian sculptor and professor Ernő Rubik in 1974. It is no wonder that there are also quite a few world records related to this iconic 3D combination puzzle. Just last month Max Park created a record by solving a Rubik’s Cube in just 3.13 seconds. There is another name on the list of achievers - Li Zhihao from China. He solved three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. And that’s not all, he bagged this new record by breaking an old one that was also created by him.

The image shows a man from China solving three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image shows a man from China solving three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. (YouTube/@guinnessworldrecords)

Also Read: ‘Hottest kiss’: Couple eats peppers, locks lips to create world record

How was the world record broken?

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to YouTube to share an incredible video of the feat. Alongside, they added, “Li Zhihao (China) attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds.” He created the new record in 3 minutes 16 seconds.

The video opens to show Li Zhihao standing in front of a table with three Rubik’s cubes kept on it. As the GWR authenticator gives the signal, he picks them up and starts juggling them. At first, it seems like he is simply juggling them but as time passes it becomes clear that he is solving them too. The video ends with him solving the cubes in a record time.

Take a look at Li Zhihao solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them:

The video was posted on July 26. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments from people.

Also Read: Man sprints 100-metre in high heels, sets world record

How did YouTube users react to this Rubik’s cube-related world record video?

“I couldn’t even see him solving the cube in his hand for barely a second, that proves he’s amazing,” praised a YouTube user. “As a cuber I can confirm this is amazing,” added another. “This is probably the most difficult record I've seen yet, and that's saying something,” joined a third. “Epic Music. I can't even juggle normally, let alone solve a Rubik's cube. Doing both is crazy!!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out