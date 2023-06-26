Man sprints 100-meter in high heels, sets world record

Walking in heels can be quite a challenge for many of us. With every step, there is a constant fear of toppling down and losing balance. But, if you are Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, you don't need to worry about falling in heels. The 34-year-old from Spain smashed the 100-metre sprint record while wearing high heels. Yes, you read that right! Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, 34, broke this world record by achieving an impressive time of 12.82 seconds. You will be surprised to note that he was only 3.24 seconds slower than Usain Bolt’s 100-metre sprint world record! Christian Roberto López Rodríguez running in heels. He broke the world record for the fastest 100-metre in high heels.(Guinness World Records)

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video of the world record. Alongside, they wrote, “Fastest 100 metres in high heels (male). 12.82 secs by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez.”

Watch the video shared by Guinness World Records below:

According to GWR, Christian has a total of 57 world record titles to his name. When asked about the rigorous preparation leading up to his latest achievement, Christian told Guinness World Records, “The preparation was very exhaustive and specific. I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed. In Spain, there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me.”

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated over five lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the Guinness World Record:

“When playing in your mom’s heels as a kid pays off,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is a record I want to break.” “Wow,” shared a third. A fourth joined, “Hit the ground running.”

