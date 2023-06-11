Home / Trending / 2,143 couples marry in mass wedding in Rajasthan, set world records

2,143 couples marry in mass wedding in Rajasthan, set world records

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 11, 2023 06:49 PM IST

The couples were handed marriage certificates by the Rajasthan government officials and were bestowed with a variety of gifts.

In a grand event held on May 26, Rajasthan’s Baran district witnessed a mass wedding ceremony. More than 2,143 couples participated in the joyous occasion, exchanging vows and receiving blessings from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. The event achieved a remarkable feat by creating two world records. First, for most couples married in 12 hours, and second for most couples married in 24 hours, set by 963 Yemeni couples in 2013.

A priest officiating a couple’s wedding in Rajasthan. (Guinness World Records)
According to the Guinness World Records, the mass wedding was organised by Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan, a registered trust that helps underprivileged individuals get married. The ceremony saw both Hindu and Muslim couples getting married.

The weddings were officiated by the priests, quazis or officials from each couple’s respective communities. Upon the completion of the rituals, the couples were presented with marriage certificates by the Rajasthan government officials.

Watch the video below:

After the wedding, each couple was bestowed with an assortment of gifts, including jewellery for the bride, a comfortable mattress with bedding, essential kitchen utensils, and modern household appliances such as a television, a refrigerator, a cooler, and an induction cooker.

The record-breaking event witnessed an overwhelming attendance of over a million people, who gathered to celebrate the unions and express their support. Furthermore, a feast was served to all the newly-wed couples and guests.

Also Read: 685 people show up as Spider-Man in Malaysia, break world record

its viral rajasthan wedding ashok gehlot guinness world records
