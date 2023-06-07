685 people show up as Spider-Man in Malaysia, break world record

Sony Pictures Malaysia broke the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man. A total of 685 people showed up in Spider-Man costumes at AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi on June 3 to create a new world record. Earlier, the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man was held by Sony Pictures India. People dressed in Spider-Man costumes at AEON Mall in Malaysia. (Facebook/@AEON MALL)

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), the recent event was organised by Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall in celebration of the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on June 1. A video of the record was shared on the Facebook page of AEON Mall with the caption, “Yes, Malaysia! We did it! Guinness World Record: largest gathering in Spider-Man costume, 685 participants. Thank you, Malaysians. You are truly a Superhero!”

The video shows people dressed up as different versions of Spider-Man. A group of people also recreated the famous Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme. As the video goes on, one can even see people posing for the camera, children having fun decorating Spider-Man-themed cupcakes.

The film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is available in 10 languages in India. They include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. The film, since its release, has been ruling the box office and marked the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in the country ever. Another sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to release next year in 2024.

