What did Kevin Durant say about Klay Thompson that sparked Mavericks guard's witty response?

When former teammates clash publicly, it rarely goes unnoticed. That has been the case with Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, whose recent social media activity suggests the two former Golden State Warriors stars have become involved in a public spat. Kevin Durant's and Klay Thompson's social media activity suggests the two former Warriors stars have become involved in a public spat. (Instagram)

While Klay Thompson's response to Kevin Durant's remark has drawn widespread attention, many fans have been left wondering what Durant originally said about the Mavericks guard that prompted such a reaction.

What did Kevin Durant say about Thompson? The discussion began when Durant weighed in on an Instagram comparison between the revamped Philadelphia 76ers—led by Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey—and the Golden State Warriors squads that won titles in 2017 and 2018.

"Ain't close lmao," Durant wrote.

"Joel, mvp recently. Jaylen Brown, recent finals mvp, Tyrese Maxey, all star the last 3 years. We all know what bron does. Klay Thompson, never a mvp candidate in nothing, 22ppg. Draymond, 14ppg 7 rebounds 6 assist, Steph a mvp just like Joel was. I don't get how the warriors team is better on paper,” he added.

Although the Houston Rockets forward framed his comments around individual achievements and career résumés, it was one particular remark about Thompson that appeared to strike a nerve with Thompson.