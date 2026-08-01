Erling Haaland's Michael Jordan photo sparks jokes as fans troll height difference: 'Looking like his kid'
The image, which Erling Haaland also posted on Instagram, quickly gained massive traction, approaching one million likes within two hours.
There is no denying the fact that, among the many storylines from the World Cup that captivated the internet and fans, one of the biggest was Erling Haaland himself.
The Norwegian striker carved out a special place in people's hearts through both his on-field performances and off-field antics, along with plenty of meme-worthy moments.
By the time the World Cup came to an end, Haaland had already become a global internet sensation, with almost every move he made drawing special attention from fans across social media.
Haaland's viral Jordan photo
After starring for Norway during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Erling Haaland took some time off the pitch to meet one of sport's all-time greats.
The Manchester City forward posted a photo with NBA legend Michael Jordan on X, Friday, accompanying it with the caption, “No caption needed.”
The same image, which Haaland also posted on Instagram, quickly gained massive traction, approaching one million likes within two hours.
Fans troll as Jordan towers over Haaland
While meeting Jordan was a memorable moment in itself, it was the fans' reactions that gave the post an extra layer of entertainment.
Known for his towering frame and imposing presence on the football pitch, Haaland appeared noticeably smaller standing next to the six-time NBA champion, something social media users were quick to point out.
One fan wrote on X, "How tall is he?? Haaland looks small besides him." Another joked, "Why you looking so small in this pic brother." A third commented, "Erling Halland looking like his kid."
Fans continued to have fun with the height difference, with one user posting, "Bro got someone taller than him… Halaand looks like he has just been picked from school by the family driver …"
Also read: Erling Haaland: Peru parents are naming hundreds of newborns after Norway star; Here's why
The comparisons were hardly surprising. Jordan stands about an inch taller than the Norwegian striker and also has a broader build, making Haaland look unusually small in the photo despite his own imposing physique.
Fans spam 'Nice' comments
Meanwhile, the comments section under Haaland's Instagram post was flooded with the single word "Nice."
Also read: Football's latest poster boy Erling Haaland and social media's most loved toddler Keyne Yamal rule FIFA World Cup 2026
The response referenced a viral social media trend from recent days, in which fans have been posting photos and videos in an attempt to get the Manchester City star to reply with that exact one-word comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More