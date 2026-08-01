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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, August 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 1, 2026, 02:56:14 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Utsaah – A celebration of life through dance Ft. Shovana Narayan, Kaavya Mittal & Meher Gupta

    Gram it: Clouds hover over Connaught Place in Delhi. Delhiites having been waiting for Rain God to show mercy and respite from humidity. (Photo:Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Clouds hover over Connaught Place in Delhi. Delhiites having been waiting for Rain God to show mercy and respite from humidity. (Photo:Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: August 1

    Timing: 6pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Bhupen Da Uncut (Director: Bobbeeta Sharma)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: The Big Fat City (Director: Shilpi Marwaha)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 1

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Nar-Hari – Music, Mysticism & Spirituality Meet Science Ft. Ayush Jha, Rajat Kanungo, Sanvi Katoch & Sangeeta (Vocals and Harmonium), Kanha Trehan (Vocals & Khartaal), Satvik (Tabla), Amar (Guitar), Pragshu (Cajun), Anya Katoch (Chorus)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 1

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Wild Strawberries (Director: Ingmar Bergman)

    Where: iPley Music Studio, E-201, Greater Kailash I

    When: August 1

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Kids Art Party

    Where: Tim Hortons, Unit 24, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 1

    Timing: 2pm & 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Screaming Canvases (Curator: Jigyasa Mishra)

    Where: Kalamkar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: July 30 to August 2

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Ajab Gajab – Folk musical

    Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

    When: August 1

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.townscript.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Jhumka Making

    Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: August 1

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Blunt ft. Onkar

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: August 1

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Artisinal Market – An exhibition of sustainable lifestyle brands

    Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village

    When: August 1 & 2

    Timing: Noon to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: K-Food Fair 2026 – Taste the best of Korean Food

    Where: Ambience Mall, NH-8, DLF Phase III, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 1 & 2

    Timing: 11am to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rakhi & Teej Edit – Fashion, Lifestyle and Kids Exhibition

    Where: Lawn No 2, Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

    When: August 1

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

    #UpNext

    What: PBG Soliderathon – Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers

    Where: Delhi Cantonment, Sadar Bazar Road, Kabul Lines

    When: August 2

    Timing: 6am

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 1, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 1, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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