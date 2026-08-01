HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp What: Utsaah – A celebration of life through dance Ft. Shovana Narayan, Kaavya Mittal & Meher Gupta Gram it: Clouds hover over Connaught Place in Delhi. Delhiites having been waiting for Rain God to show mercy and respite from humidity. (Photo:Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: August 1

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: Bhupen Da Uncut (Director: Bobbeeta Sharma)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: The Big Fat City (Director: Shilpi Marwaha)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Nar-Hari – Music, Mysticism & Spirituality Meet Science Ft. Ayush Jha, Rajat Kanungo, Sanvi Katoch & Sangeeta (Vocals and Harmonium), Kanha Trehan (Vocals & Khartaal), Satvik (Tabla), Amar (Guitar), Pragshu (Cajun), Anya Katoch (Chorus)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Wild Strawberries (Director: Ingmar Bergman)

Where: iPley Music Studio, E-201, Greater Kailash I

When: August 1

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Kids Art Party

Where: Tim Hortons, Unit 24, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 1

Timing: 2pm & 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: The Screaming Canvases (Curator: Jigyasa Mishra)

Where: Kalamkar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 30 to August 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Ajab Gajab – Folk musical

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Jhumka Making

Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 1

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Blunt ft. Onkar

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Artisinal Market – An exhibition of sustainable lifestyle brands

Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 1 & 2

Timing: Noon to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#KhauDelhi What: K-Food Fair 2026 – Taste the best of Korean Food

Where: Ambience Mall, NH-8, DLF Phase III, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 1 & 2

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Rakhi & Teej Edit – Fashion, Lifestyle and Kids Exhibition

Where: Lawn No 2, Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: August 1

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

#UpNext What: PBG Soliderathon – Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers

Where: Delhi Cantonment, Sadar Bazar Road, Kabul Lines

When: August 2

Timing: 6am

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)

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