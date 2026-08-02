Forest workers protest outside minister’s home in Ggm for regularisation

A large number of forest department workers from across Haryana staged a protest outside the residence of state Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh in Gurugram on Sunday, demanding regularisation of their services, restoration of the muster roll system and a minimum monthly wage of ₹26,000. The workers also sought social security registration through the Labour Welfare Board, compensation of ₹5 lakh for workers injured in accidents. (HT Photo)

The protest, organised by the Forest Department Workers’ Union, Haryana, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), began with a gathering at Kamla Nehru Park at around 11am, before workers marched to the minister’s residence carrying placards and raising slogans. The protest continued till 2.30pm on Sunday.

Union leaders said the workers have been employed in the forest department for several years but continue to work without permanent status or adequate social security benefits.

Addressing the gathering, union president Vijay Kumar and state general secretary Rajkumar Solanki alleged that the state government was weakening the forest department by shrinking its workforce and encouraging private nurseries instead of strengthening government-run ones.

“The state needs to expand its forest cover through large-scale plantation drives, but instead the government is shrinking the department’s structure and shutting down government nurseries,” said Solanki.

The workers also alleged that the existing billing system had led to misuse of public funds and reiterated their demand for restoring the earlier muster roll system.

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Key demands included a minimum monthly wage of ₹26,000, preparation of a seniority list, regularisation of all eligible workers, payment of pending salaries and arrears based on the revised minimum wage of ₹15,220, implementation of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits from 2017, promotion benefits for qualified workers, retirement benefits of ₹10 lakh, and restoration of the muster roll system in place of contractual hiring.

The workers also sought social security registration through the Labour Welfare Board, compensation of ₹5 lakh for workers injured in accidents, identity cards, uniforms, toilets at forest nurseries and large-scale plantation on roadside, canal, railway and panchayat land.

Union leaders announced that forest workers will participate in the nationwide ‘Jail Bharo’ protest at district headquarters on August 10 if their demands were not addressed.

Following the demonstration, a delegation met Rao Narbir Singh and submitted the memorandum.

According to the union, the forest minister has invited its representatives for a meeting at the Haryana Secretariat on August 12 at 12.30pm. Senior officials of the forest department are also expected to attend the meeting to discuss the workers’ demands.

“The minister assured the delegation that their concerns would be examined, union representatives said after the meeting,” said CITU Haryana general secretary Jai Bhagwan.

The site had heavy police deployment to ensure safety and security in the area. The protestors were stopped outside the minister’s house by the police using barricades.

“Ample security was deployed at the site as per our security protocols. The protest was peaceful and no instances of violence happened,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.