Prohibitory orders imposed near BJP office in Gurugram, 62 Congress workers held

Gurugram Administration Takes Action The Gurugram administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders within a 300-metre radius of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district office, “Gurukamal,” in Sector 31 ahead of a Congress protest over alleged donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Police later detained 62 Congress workers, including party leaders and six women, after they attempted to stage the protest. Gurugram District Congress (Rural) president and former Badshahpur Assembly candidate Vardhan Yadav and members being detained over a protest outside the BJP office at Sector 29. (HT)

The orders, issued by deputy commissioner Uttam Singh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibit the assembly of five or more persons without prior permission and ban carrying firearms, swords, sticks, spears, axes, knives or any object that could be used as a weapon. The administration also prohibited activities that could block roads or disrupt public order, citing the need to maintain law and order, public safety and smooth traffic movement.

Heavy police deployment, along with magistrates, was made around the BJP office to prevent protesters from holding a symbolic mass recitation of Sundar Kand.

Congress workers led by district (rural) president Vardhan Yadav and leader Pankaj Dawar gathered outside the office but were detained and removed by police. Yadav alleged that the BJP was trying to evade questions over alleged irregularities in donations at the Ram temple.

“Lord Ram is a symbol of faith for the entire country and not any one political party. The complete accounts of the donation be made public. There should be an impartial inquiry into the financial irregularities,” he said in a statement.

Dharambir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) said Yadav and Pankaj Dawar had been served notices under Section 169 of the BNSS on Monday night warning them against holding the protest without permission. “Congress workers had uploaded videos on their social media platforms about the planned protest which had come to our notice. No permission was in place to hold such protest following which prohibitory orders were issued and force deployment were made accordingly. The protesters had even attempted to block Delhi-Jaipur expressway but it was foiled,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Gurugram district (Urban) president SP Tyagi said the party would have welcomed Congress workers had they wished to recite verses from the Sundar Kand, as announced, but no one approached them. “Their motive was to create a law and order problem in the city by protesting on the roads. The administration had a free hand to take the necessary legal action in such a situation, which was done accordingly,” Tyagi added.