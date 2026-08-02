Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday offered prayers at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple here on the occasion of the Bonalu. Bonalu: Telangana CM, Bandi Sanjay offer prayers at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad

Bonalu, also known as Ashadam Jatara, is a month-long folk festival celebrated across Telangana.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Danasari Anasuya , along with party leaders, accompanied the CM during the temple visit.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao and several other party leaders offered prayers at the temple in Secunderabad.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy extended his greetings to devotees on the occasion of the Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahakali Bonalu festival.

In a post on X, Kishan Reddy said: "As the vibrant Thottela and Ghata processions uphold the rich traditions of this sacred festival, may the divine blessings of Goddess Mahakali be upon the people of Telangana."

"May this auspicious occasion strengthen the spirit of faith and devotion, and may the embodiment of Shakti bless everyone with good health, longevity, peace and prosperity. Wishing everyone a Happy Bonalu," he added.

The annual Bonalu festival kicked off in grand style at Secunderabad's Mahakali Temple, with thousands of devotees thronging in for a darshan of the Goddess.

A large number of women devotees offered 'bonam' to the Goddess. As part of the ritual, they cook rice with milk and jaggery in new earthen or brass pots decorated with neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion.

The decorated pots are carried on their heads and offered to the Goddess, along with bangles and saris.

As part of security arrangements for the Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar inspected the AI-based Crowd Management System, introduced at Mahankali Police Station, and reviewed its functioning with officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.