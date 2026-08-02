Ranchi, The IMD on Sunday forecast heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at various places across Jharkhand over the next four days. IMD forecasts heavy rain in several parts of Jharkhand till August 6

The weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall in several districts from August 3 to 6.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph is likely across the state during this period, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to an IMD bulletin, the northwestern districts of Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra and Latehar, and the central districts of Hazaribag, Koderma, Ramgarh and Bokaro are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, five northeastern districts Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Pakur, Godda and Sahibganj are expected to witness heavy rain, while three southeastern districts of West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts are likely to receive heavy showers.

On Thursday, Hazaribag, Koderma, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Gumla and Khunti are likely to witness heavy rain.

"Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall across the state. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places. There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it will decline by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days," the bulletin said.

"We have issued a 'yellow' alert for isolated thunderstorms and lightning across all 24 districts of the state for the next four days. The wind speed will be up to 40-50 kmph. Heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts of the state," IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am this morning, Hazaribag recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 43.2 mm.

Seraikela-Kharsawan district recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pakur at 35.9 degrees Celsius and Daltonganj in Palamu at 35.2 degrees Celsius. Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius.

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