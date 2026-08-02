I tested the Noise ALT Clip earbuds priced at ₹4499! Is the new clip-on design more than just a style statement?

Thinking of buying Noise ALT Clip earbuds? Here’s what I liked and what needs improvement (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 500/month Check Eligibility → Most wireless earbuds ask you to block out the world. The Noise ALT Clip takes the opposite route. It sits outside your ear instead of sealing it, letting music and your surroundings share the same space. That's a noticeable shift in a market crowded with silicone tips, active noise cancellation and familiar stem designs. After using the Noise ALT Clip as my daily companion for work calls, walks, music sessions and commutes, I realised the biggest question wasn't how loud they could get or how much bass they produced. It was far simpler: can this unconventional design replace the earbuds most of us already own? Another obvious question was whether the clip-on design is genuinely useful, or is it simply another attempt to stand out in a crowded market? Here's what I found after living with the Noise ALT Clip for a week. How I tested the Noise ALT Clip earbuds Used for almost a month as my primary earbuds

Music on YouTube Music

Phone calls, WhatsApp and Google Meet

YouTube videos and Netflix

Indoor office, and home

Evening walks, grocery runs and flights

Paired with an Android smartphone Check out the Noise ALT Clip earbuds on Amazon

Specifications of Noise ALT Clips

Specifications Design Open-ear clip-on design Audio Technology Hi-Res Audio with LHDC codec Drivers Dual magnetic drivers with Airwave acoustic technology Microphones Quad microphones with AI ENC and Beamforming Battery Life Up to 28 hours with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 with Noise app support Charging USB Type-C fast charging

First impressions: They don't look or feel like ordinary earbuds The first thing that caught my attention wasn't the charging case or the finish. It was the earbuds themselves. The Noise ALT Clip ditches the familiar stem-style design in favour of a lightweight C-shaped clip that wraps around the outer ear, making it look more like a wearable than a conventional pair of earbuds. They feel surprisingly light, and that carries over once they're clipped on. The charging case is compact enough to slip into a jeans pocket, while the matte finish does a good job of keeping fingerprints at bay. Pairing is equally hassle-free. Open the case, connect over Bluetooth, and the earbuds are ready to go within seconds. The Noise app also recognised them instantly. My initial reaction, though, was curiosity. Could a design that doesn't sit inside the ear stay secure during everyday use? It wasn't until I wore them beyond my desk that the idea behind the ALT Clip began to make sense.

Noise ALT Clips are extremely lightweight and makes you forget that you are even wearing them. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Wearing them for hours changed my opinion Finding the right fit The Noise ALT Clip takes a little getting used to. Since it rests outside the ear, finding the right position takes a bit of trial and error. I adjusted the earbuds a couple of times before the sound felt balanced and the fit felt natural. Once I found the sweet spot, they stayed put. I wore them during evening walks, while climbing stairs, running errands and even through a light workout. I'll admit, the fit made me nervous at first. They felt loose enough to make me instinctively check if one had fallen off, but they never actually slipped during my testing. Comfort is the biggest win This is where the ALT Clip earns its place. Traditional earbuds can become uncomfortable after a few hours, especially if the silicone tips don't fit your ears well. The clip-on design avoids that problem entirely. I comfortably wore them through long writing sessions, back-to-back meetings and an evening walk without feeling the need to remove them for a break. Since nothing sits inside the ear canal, there's no pressure building up over time. Noise cancellation isn't what these earbuds are chasing The biggest difference between these and regular wireless earbuds isn't something you hear. It's what you continue to hear. While listening to music, I could still hear a colleague speaking, the doorbell ringing and traffic during my walks. That awareness makes the ALT Clip useful for people who spend time outdoors, work in shared spaces or simply don't like feeling cut off from their surroundings. The limitations The same design that keeps you aware of your surroundings also limits how immersive the listening experience can be. At home or in the office, this rarely felt like a drawback. On busy roads and inside the metro, however, outside noise often competed with my music, leaving me to increase the volume. If your priority is blocking distractions, these aren't the earbuds for you. The ALT Clip became my preferred pair for walks, work and errands, while my in-ear earbuds were still better for travel and focused listening. My first-ever open-ear audio experience Don't expect thunderous bass: The Noise ALT Clip offered a very different listening experience from the in-ear earbuds I'm used to. Vocals sounded crisp, while podcasts and dialogue-heavy content remained clear and easy to follow. Bass, however, is present but lacks the depth and punch of conventional in-ear earbuds. Built for everyday listening, not critical listening: I found myself enjoying the ALT Clip most during casual listening rather than dedicated music sessions. They worked well for background playlists while working, podcasts during walks and YouTube videos without making me feel disconnected from my surroundings. Dialogue remained clear while watching movies or shows, and I didn't notice any distracting delay. Volume is enough, until the world gets louder: Indoors, the earbuds had more than enough volume for comfortable listening. Outdoors, especially on busy streets or inside public transport, surrounding noise naturally competed with the audio. I often pushed the volume higher just to hear finer details in songs and podcasts.

Noise ALT Clip earbuds stay securely hooked around your ears. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Sound leakage exists: Sound leakage is surprisingly well controlled. At moderate volume, people nearby weren't likely to hear what I was listening to. It only became noticeable when I pushed the volume close to maximum in a quiet room. By the end of my testing, it was clear these earbuds aren't trying to compete with premium ANC models. Instead, they prioritise comfort and awareness over complete isolation. Calls, microphones and everyday conversations I used the ALT Clip for phone calls, WhatsApp, Google Meet and casual conversations throughout the week. Indoors, voices sounded clear and natural, and I never had to ask people to repeat themselves. The open-ear design also meant I could hear my own voice naturally, so conversations felt less tiring than they usually do with noise-cancelling earbuds. The microphones handled indoor calls confidently. Outdoors, passing traffic and occasional gusts of wind sometimes crept into conversations, but my voice remained understandable. Bluetooth connectivity also stayed reliable throughout my testing, with quick reconnections and no unexpected dropouts. The ALT Clip won't redefine call quality, but it delivers exactly what most people expect at this price. For work meetings, everyday calls and video chats, it remained dependable throughout my week of testing. The battery quietly becomes one less thing to worry about Battery anxiety never really entered the picture during my time with the ALT Clip. A typical day of music, work calls, videos and an evening walk never left me scrambling for the charger. Noise claims up to 30 hours of combined battery life with the charging case, and in everyday use, that figure felt believable. The case comfortably kept the earbuds topped up between meetings and commutes, and I rarely had to think about charging them. What impressed me wasn't a headline battery number but the consistency. The ALT Clip quietly fit into my routine without demanding extra attention, and that's often the best compliment you can give a pair of wireless earbuds. Pros and cons of Noise ALT Clip earbuds

Pros Cons Lightweight clip-on design stays comfortable for extended listening sessions Open-ear design can't match the immersion of in-ear earbuds Lets you stay aware of your surroundings during walks, work and commuting Bass lacks the punch and depth of traditional in-ear earbuds Reliable battery life with up to 30 hours of combined playback Outside noise can overpower music in crowded environments Stable Bluetooth connection and hassle-free pairing Some sound leakage is noticeable at higher volume levels Clear call quality for indoor meetings and everyday conversations Finding the ideal fit may take a few attempts initially No ear fatigue since nothing sits inside the ear canal Priced slightly higher than some feature-rich in-ear alternatives

The little things that shape the daily experience The touch controls are responsive, but they do come with a small learning curve. Once I got used to the touch-sensitive area, though, playback controls became reliable. Skipping tracks, answering calls and pausing music worked consistently, although I still found it easier to reach for my phone when switching playlists or changing apps. The Noise app lets you customise touch gestures, tweak the sound profile and access useful settings without overwhelming you with options. I spent a few minutes setting it up on day one and barely needed to open it again, which, in this case, is a compliment. Reliabilty Bluetooth connectivity remained dependable throughout my testing. Pairing took only a few seconds, the earbuds reconnected automatically every time I opened the case, and I didn't run into unexpected audio dropouts while moving around the house or switching between my phone and laptop. Should you buy the Noise ALT Clip earbuds? At ₹4,499, the ALT Clip feels less like a replacement for traditional earbuds and more like a companion to them. I still reached for my in-ear earbuds during metro rides and noisy environments, but the ALT Clip became my default choice for workdays, evening walks, phone calls and everyday errands. If booming bass and immersive listening top your priority list, a conventional pair of in-ear earbuds will serve you better. But if you've never enjoyed silicone ear tips or simply want earbuds that let you stay connected to your surroundings without constantly taking one out, the Noise ALT Clip makes a convincing case for itself. More earbuds from Noise to consider