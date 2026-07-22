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    I switched to these wireless earbuds and didn't miss my expensive AirPods Pro even once

    AirPods Pro set a high benchmark, but these wireless earbuds under 10,000 came surprisingly close in the areas that mattered most to me every day.

    Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 14:06:57 IST
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    Our Picks

    Best value for money

    Best earbuds under 10K

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best value for money

    JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlueView Details...

    ₹8,490

    ...
    Check Offers

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    Best earbuds under 10K

    Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE (Black) with Galaxy AI | ANC | 360-Audio | IP54 | 11mm Dynamic DriverView Details...

    ₹7,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen GreenView Details...

    ₹6,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    realme Buds Air 8 Pro TWS Earbuds with 11mm+6mm Dual DAC Drivers| 55dB ANC| 6-Mic VPU| 3D Spatial Audio |50H Playtime| IP55 Rating (Master White)View Details...

    ₹6,999

    ...
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    AirPods Pro are excellent. I simply realised I didn't need everything they offered. (AI Generated)
    AirPods Pro are excellent. I simply realised I didn't need everything they offered. (AI Generated)
    Aishwarya Faraswal
    By Aishwarya Faraswal

    Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

    Read moreRead less

    For a long time, I believed you had to spend a premium to get great wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro have built a reputation for their excellent sound, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), comfortable fit and seamless connectivity, but their price can put them out of reach for many buyers. That made me wonder if spending less really meant giving up the features that matter most in everyday use.

    After trying several wireless earbuds priced under 10,000, I realised that many of them deliver surprisingly good performance. While they may not match the AirPods Pro in every aspect, they come remarkably close where it counts, offering rich sound, reliable ANC, long battery life, clear call quality and a comfortable fit for work, travel and workouts.

    If you're looking for premium features without paying a premium price, these wireless earbuds prove you don't always have to spend big to enjoy an excellent listening experience.

    Why I Started Looking Beyond AirPods Pro

    I still believe the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available today, especially for iPhone users. But as more brands began offering premium features at much lower prices, I started wondering if spending over 20,000 was necessary for the way I actually use earbuds every day. Most of my listening revolves around music, podcasts, work calls and commuting, rather than demanding audiophile sessions.

    Here's what made me explore other options:

    Premium price: AirPods Pro are a significant investment for a pair of earbuds.

    Everyday needs: I wanted to see if earbuds under 10,000 could handle my daily routine just as well.

    Rapid improvements: Better ANC, longer battery life and clearer calls are no longer exclusive to flagship models.

    Value for money: I was curious to find out how much performance I could get without paying a premium.

    What AirPods Pro still do better

    Before I get into the alternatives, it's only fair to acknowledge where the AirPods Pro continue to lead. Even after trying several earbuds under 10,000, there are a few areas where Apple's premium offering still stands out.

    Transparency mode: Still one of the most natural and lifelike I've used.

    Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Consistently excellent, especially in flights, offices and busy commutes.

    Apple ecosystem: Instant pairing and effortless switching between iPhone, iPad and Mac remain hard to beat.

    Spatial Audio: Delivers a more immersive experience for supported content.

    Find My support: Makes locating misplaced earbuds incredibly easy.

    Build quality: Premium materials and a refined finish add to the overall experience.

    If you're deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem and want every premium convenience, the AirPods Pro remain one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

    Earbuds under 10,000 I'd happily recommend instead

    If voice calls are as important as music, the JBL Tune Beam 2 deserves a closer look. Its six-microphone setup consistently delivered clear conversations even on busy roads and crowded metro stations during testing.

    JBL's signature Pure Bass sound keeps music lively, while Adaptive ANC and Ambient Aware modes help you switch between focused listening and staying aware of your surroundings. At around 4,999, it's one of the strongest value-for-money picks for professionals and commuters.

    Specifications

    Battery Life
    Up to 48 hours (with charging case)
    Noise Cancellation
    Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
    Microphones
    6 microphones with AI-assisted call clarity
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth with Multipoint Connection and Google Fast Pair

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent call quality with six microphones and adaptive ANC.

    ...

    Long battery life with reliable multipoint connectivity.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Transparency mode isn't as natural as premium earbuds.

    ...

    Charging case feels bulkier than some competitors.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose the JBL Tune Beam 2 for dependable ANC, long battery life, excellent call quality and energetic sound without spending premium-earbud money.

    2. Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue

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    Sony has always been known for sound tuning, and the WF-C710N continues that tradition. Music feels detailed and balanced, vocals are crisp and Sony's DSEE processing helps compressed tracks sound fuller.

    Combined with dependable ANC, a polished companion app and comfortable all-day fit, these earbuds are ideal for listeners who care more about audio quality than flashy extras. At around 8,490, they're an easy recommendation for everyday music lovers.

    Specifications

    Battery Life
    Up to 40 hours (30 hours with ANC)
    Noise Cancellation
    Dual Noise Sensor Active Noise Cancellation
    Audio Technology
    Sony DSEE with 5mm dynamic drivers
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth Multipoint with Sony Sound Connect app

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Impressive sound quality with DSEE processing and balanced audio.

    ...

    AI-powered call clarity and highly customisable companion app.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Wireless charging is not available.

    ...

    ANC is effective but doesn't match Sony's flagship WF-1000X series.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose the Sony WF-C710N for refined sound, dependable ANC, AI-enhanced calls and long-lasting comfort in a feature-rich everyday package.

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE are a compelling choice for Galaxy smartphone users seeking premium features without a flagship price. They combine effective ANC, an 11mm dynamic driver for punchy bass and clear vocals, and a six-microphone setup that delivers crisp voice calls.

    Galaxy AI features, 360 Audio and IP54 water and dust resistance make them particularly well-suited for Samsung users who want an immersive entertainment and productivity experience.

    Specifications

    Audio Driver
    11mm Dynamic Driver
    Noise Cancellation
    Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Sound
    Microphones
    6-mic system for enhanced call clarity
    Durability
    IP54 water and dust resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent value for Samsung Galaxy users with AI-powered features.

    ...

    Clear calls, immersive 360 Audio and intuitive touch controls.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Several Galaxy AI features work best within the Samsung ecosystem.

    ...

    Battery life trails some competitors in the same price segment.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose the Galaxy Buds3 FE for immersive sound, dependable ANC, Galaxy AI features and excellent call quality at a mid-range price.

    The OnePlus Buds 4 pack flagship-grade features into a surprisingly affordable package. Their dual-driver setup delivers energetic, detailed sound, while up to 55dB Adaptive ANC effectively blocks out surrounding noise. I was equally impressed by the responsive touch controls, seamless dual-device connectivity and low-latency gaming mode.

    At 6,499, these earbuds offer one of the most complete feature sets in this price segment, especially for Android users.

    Specifications

    Battery Life
    Up to 45 hours (with charging case)
    Noise Cancellation
    Up to 55dB Adaptive ANC
    Audio
    11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter with dual DACs and LHDC 5.0
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.4 with Dual-Device Connection and Google Fast Pair

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Outstanding sound quality with powerful ANC for the price.

    ...

    Excellent battery life, dual-device pairing and responsive gaming mode.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some advanced features work best with compatible OnePlus devices.

    ...

    Wireless charging is not supported.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose the OnePlus Buds 4 for flagship-grade sound, powerful adaptive ANC, long battery life and excellent value under 7,000.

    The realme Buds Air 8 Pro are built for long listening sessions. Their lightweight fit remained comfortable for hours, and the combination of dual DAC drivers with 3D Spatial Audio made movies and concerts sound more engaging.

    Fast charging, up to 50 hours of battery life and effective ANC mean you can use them throughout the week without constantly reaching for the charger. At 6,999, they're an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

    Specifications

    Battery Life
    Up to 50 hours (with charging case)
    Noise Cancellation
    Up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation
    Audio
    11mm + 6mm Dual DAC Drivers with 3D Spatial Audio
    Durability
    IP55 dust and water resistance

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful sound with excellent ANC and immersive spatial audio.

    ...

    Long battery life and clear voice calls with six-microphone VPU system.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Companion app features are more extensive on realme devices.

    ...

    Spatial Audio support varies depending on content and device compatibility.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose the realme Buds Air 8 Pro for powerful sound, effective ANC, crystal-clear calls and all-day battery life at a competitive price.

    If long battery life and comfort top your priority list, the OPPO Enco Air5 Pro is hard to overlook. During extended listening sessions, the lightweight fit remained comfortable, while the 12mm titanium-coated drivers produced a warm, balanced sound with impressive detail.

    Adaptive 55dB ANC effectively reduces traffic and office noise, making these earbuds a great companion for frequent travellers, remote workers and students. At around 4,999, they deliver a premium feature set at an approachable price.

    Specifications

    Battery Life
    Up to 54 hours (with charging case)
    Noise Cancellation
    Up to 55dB Smart Adaptive ANC
    Audio
    12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Driver with Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth with low-latency mode and fast charging

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Comfortable fit with excellent battery life for extended use.

    ...

    Rich, balanced sound backed by effective adaptive ANC.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    LHDC Hi-Res codec requires compatible smartphones.

    ...

    Companion app offers fewer advanced features than some rivals.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose the OPPO Enco Air5 Pro for comfortable all-day wear, dependable ANC, balanced sound and exceptional battery life without overspending.

    Top 3 features of the best earbuds under 10,000

    Earbuds under 10,000Battery LifeNoise CancellationMicrophones
    JBL Tune Beam 2 TWSUp to 48 hoursAdaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)6 microphones
    Sony WF-C710NUp to 40 hours (30 hours with ANC)Dual Noise Sensor Active Noise CancellationAI-powered voice pickup microphones
    Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FEUp to 30 hours (ANC off), up to 24 hours (ANC on)Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Sound6 microphones
    OnePlus Buds 4Up to 45 hoursUp to 55dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation3 microphones per earbud (6 total)
    realme Buds Air 8 ProUp to 50 hoursUp to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation6 microphones with Voice Pickup (VPU)
    OPPO Enco Air5 ProUp to 54 hoursUp to 55dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation3 microphones per earbud (6 total)

    Similar stories for you

    Your voice sounding muffled on voice calls? Check out headphones with studio-quality microphone

    Struggling with unclear calls? These 10 earphones are worth considering for crystal clear conversations

    realme Buds Air8 Pro review: Bass lovers are going to have a lot of fun here

    Earbuds under 10,000
    Focus on sound quality, ANC performance, battery life, call quality, comfort and app support instead of just the brand name.
    Many earbuds under ₹10,000 now feature adaptive ANC that works well for commuting, offices and flights, though premium models still have an edge.
    Yes. All of these earbuds work with Android and iPhones over Bluetooth, though some advanced features are limited to their respective ecosystems.
    Look for earbuds with multiple microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, as they deliver clearer voice pickup in noisy environments.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Aishwarya Faraswal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

    Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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