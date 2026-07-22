I switched to these wireless earbuds and didn't miss my expensive AirPods Pro even once
AirPods Pro set a high benchmark, but these wireless earbuds under ₹10,000 came surprisingly close in the areas that mattered most to me every day.
Our Picks
Best value for money
Best earbuds under 10K
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best value for moneyJBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details
Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlueView Details
₹8,490
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Best earbuds under 10KSamsung Galaxy Buds3 FE (Black) with Galaxy AI | ANC | 360-Audio | IP54 | 11mm Dynamic DriverView Details
₹7,999
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen GreenView Details
₹6,499
realme Buds Air 8 Pro TWS Earbuds with 11mm+6mm Dual DAC Drivers| 55dB ANC| 6-Mic VPU| 3D Spatial Audio |50H Playtime| IP55 Rating (Master White)View Details
₹6,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
For a long time, I believed you had to spend a premium to get great wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro have built a reputation for their excellent sound, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), comfortable fit and seamless connectivity, but their price can put them out of reach for many buyers. That made me wonder if spending less really meant giving up the features that matter most in everyday use.
After trying several wireless earbuds priced under ₹10,000, I realised that many of them deliver surprisingly good performance. While they may not match the AirPods Pro in every aspect, they come remarkably close where it counts, offering rich sound, reliable ANC, long battery life, clear call quality and a comfortable fit for work, travel and workouts.
If you're looking for premium features without paying a premium price, these wireless earbuds prove you don't always have to spend big to enjoy an excellent listening experience.
Why I Started Looking Beyond AirPods Pro
I still believe the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available today, especially for iPhone users. But as more brands began offering premium features at much lower prices, I started wondering if spending over ₹20,000 was necessary for the way I actually use earbuds every day. Most of my listening revolves around music, podcasts, work calls and commuting, rather than demanding audiophile sessions.
Here's what made me explore other options:
Premium price: AirPods Pro are a significant investment for a pair of earbuds.
Everyday needs: I wanted to see if earbuds under ₹10,000 could handle my daily routine just as well.
Rapid improvements: Better ANC, longer battery life and clearer calls are no longer exclusive to flagship models.
Value for money: I was curious to find out how much performance I could get without paying a premium.
What AirPods Pro still do better
Before I get into the alternatives, it's only fair to acknowledge where the AirPods Pro continue to lead. Even after trying several earbuds under ₹10,000, there are a few areas where Apple's premium offering still stands out.
Transparency mode: Still one of the most natural and lifelike I've used.
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Consistently excellent, especially in flights, offices and busy commutes.
Apple ecosystem: Instant pairing and effortless switching between iPhone, iPad and Mac remain hard to beat.
Spatial Audio: Delivers a more immersive experience for supported content.
Find My support: Makes locating misplaced earbuds incredibly easy.
Build quality: Premium materials and a refined finish add to the overall experience.
If you're deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem and want every premium convenience, the AirPods Pro remain one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.
Earbuds under 10,000 I'd happily recommend instead
BEST VALUE FOR MONEY
1. JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)
If voice calls are as important as music, the JBL Tune Beam 2 deserves a closer look. Its six-microphone setup consistently delivered clear conversations even on busy roads and crowded metro stations during testing.
JBL's signature Pure Bass sound keeps music lively, while Adaptive ANC and Ambient Aware modes help you switch between focused listening and staying aware of your surroundings. At around ₹4,999, it's one of the strongest value-for-money picks for professionals and commuters.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent call quality with six microphones and adaptive ANC.
Long battery life with reliable multipoint connectivity.
Reason to avoid
Transparency mode isn't as natural as premium earbuds.
Charging case feels bulkier than some competitors.
Why choose this product?
Choose the JBL Tune Beam 2 for dependable ANC, long battery life, excellent call quality and energetic sound without spending premium-earbud money.
2. Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Sony has always been known for sound tuning, and the WF-C710N continues that tradition. Music feels detailed and balanced, vocals are crisp and Sony's DSEE processing helps compressed tracks sound fuller.
Combined with dependable ANC, a polished companion app and comfortable all-day fit, these earbuds are ideal for listeners who care more about audio quality than flashy extras. At around ₹8,490, they're an easy recommendation for everyday music lovers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Impressive sound quality with DSEE processing and balanced audio.
AI-powered call clarity and highly customisable companion app.
Reason to avoid
Wireless charging is not available.
ANC is effective but doesn't match Sony's flagship WF-1000X series.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Sony WF-C710N for refined sound, dependable ANC, AI-enhanced calls and long-lasting comfort in a feature-rich everyday package.
BEST EARBUDS UNDER 10K
3. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE (Black) with Galaxy AI | ANC | 360-Audio | IP54 | 11mm Dynamic Driver
The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE are a compelling choice for Galaxy smartphone users seeking premium features without a flagship price. They combine effective ANC, an 11mm dynamic driver for punchy bass and clear vocals, and a six-microphone setup that delivers crisp voice calls.
Galaxy AI features, 360 Audio and IP54 water and dust resistance make them particularly well-suited for Samsung users who want an immersive entertainment and productivity experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent value for Samsung Galaxy users with AI-powered features.
Clear calls, immersive 360 Audio and intuitive touch controls.
Reason to avoid
Several Galaxy AI features work best within the Samsung ecosystem.
Battery life trails some competitors in the same price segment.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Galaxy Buds3 FE for immersive sound, dependable ANC, Galaxy AI features and excellent call quality at a mid-range price.
4. OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers with DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, ,Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Zen Green
The OnePlus Buds 4 pack flagship-grade features into a surprisingly affordable package. Their dual-driver setup delivers energetic, detailed sound, while up to 55dB Adaptive ANC effectively blocks out surrounding noise. I was equally impressed by the responsive touch controls, seamless dual-device connectivity and low-latency gaming mode.
At ₹6,499, these earbuds offer one of the most complete feature sets in this price segment, especially for Android users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Outstanding sound quality with powerful ANC for the price.
Excellent battery life, dual-device pairing and responsive gaming mode.
Reason to avoid
Some advanced features work best with compatible OnePlus devices.
Wireless charging is not supported.
Why choose this product?
Choose the OnePlus Buds 4 for flagship-grade sound, powerful adaptive ANC, long battery life and excellent value under ₹7,000.
5. realme Buds Air 8 Pro TWS Earbuds with 11mm+6mm Dual DAC Drivers| 55dB ANC| 6-Mic VPU| 3D Spatial Audio |50H Playtime| IP55 Rating (Master White)
The realme Buds Air 8 Pro are built for long listening sessions. Their lightweight fit remained comfortable for hours, and the combination of dual DAC drivers with 3D Spatial Audio made movies and concerts sound more engaging.
Fast charging, up to 50 hours of battery life and effective ANC mean you can use them throughout the week without constantly reaching for the charger. At ₹6,999, they're an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful sound with excellent ANC and immersive spatial audio.
Long battery life and clear voice calls with six-microphone VPU system.
Reason to avoid
Companion app features are more extensive on realme devices.
Spatial Audio support varies depending on content and device compatibility.
Why choose this product?
Choose the realme Buds Air 8 Pro for powerful sound, effective ANC, crystal-clear calls and all-day battery life at a competitive price.
6. Oppo Enco Air5 Pro True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 12mm Dynamic Driver and 55dB ANC with Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, 54Hrs Playtime,Low Latency,Fast Charging.(Matte Black)
If long battery life and comfort top your priority list, the OPPO Enco Air5 Pro is hard to overlook. During extended listening sessions, the lightweight fit remained comfortable, while the 12mm titanium-coated drivers produced a warm, balanced sound with impressive detail.
Adaptive 55dB ANC effectively reduces traffic and office noise, making these earbuds a great companion for frequent travellers, remote workers and students. At around ₹4,999, they deliver a premium feature set at an approachable price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable fit with excellent battery life for extended use.
Rich, balanced sound backed by effective adaptive ANC.
Reason to avoid
LHDC Hi-Res codec requires compatible smartphones.
Companion app offers fewer advanced features than some rivals.
Why choose this product?
Choose the OPPO Enco Air5 Pro for comfortable all-day wear, dependable ANC, balanced sound and exceptional battery life without overspending.
Top 3 features of the best earbuds under 10,000
|Earbuds under ₹10,000
|Battery Life
|Noise Cancellation
|Microphones
|JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS
|Up to 48 hours
|Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
|6 microphones
|Sony WF-C710N
|Up to 40 hours (30 hours with ANC)
|Dual Noise Sensor Active Noise Cancellation
|AI-powered voice pickup microphones
|Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE
|Up to 30 hours (ANC off), up to 24 hours (ANC on)
|Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Sound
|6 microphones
|OnePlus Buds 4
|Up to 45 hours
|Up to 55dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation
|3 microphones per earbud (6 total)
|realme Buds Air 8 Pro
|Up to 50 hours
|Up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation
|6 microphones with Voice Pickup (VPU)
|OPPO Enco Air5 Pro
|Up to 54 hours
|Up to 55dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation
|3 microphones per earbud (6 total)
Similar stories for you
Your voice sounding muffled on voice calls? Check out headphones with studio-quality microphone
Struggling with unclear calls? These 10 earphones are worth considering for crystal clear conversations
realme Buds Air8 Pro review: Bass lovers are going to have a lot of fun here
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More