I switched to these wireless earbuds and didn't miss my expensive AirPods Pro even once

AirPods Pro are excellent. I simply realised I didn't need everything they offered. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 500/month Check Eligibility → For a long time, I believed you had to spend a premium to get great wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro have built a reputation for their excellent sound, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), comfortable fit and seamless connectivity, but their price can put them out of reach for many buyers. That made me wonder if spending less really meant giving up the features that matter most in everyday use.

After trying several wireless earbuds priced under ₹10,000, I realised that many of them deliver surprisingly good performance. While they may not match the AirPods Pro in every aspect, they come remarkably close where it counts, offering rich sound, reliable ANC, long battery life, clear call quality and a comfortable fit for work, travel and workouts.

If you're looking for premium features without paying a premium price, these wireless earbuds prove you don't always have to spend big to enjoy an excellent listening experience.

Why I Started Looking Beyond AirPods Pro I still believe the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available today, especially for iPhone users. But as more brands began offering premium features at much lower prices, I started wondering if spending over ₹20,000 was necessary for the way I actually use earbuds every day. Most of my listening revolves around music, podcasts, work calls and commuting, rather than demanding audiophile sessions.

Here's what made me explore other options: Premium price: AirPods Pro are a significant investment for a pair of earbuds.

Everyday needs: I wanted to see if earbuds under ₹10,000 could handle my daily routine just as well.

Rapid improvements: Better ANC, longer battery life and clearer calls are no longer exclusive to flagship models.

Value for money: I was curious to find out how much performance I could get without paying a premium.

What AirPods Pro still do better Before I get into the alternatives, it's only fair to acknowledge where the AirPods Pro continue to lead. Even after trying several earbuds under ₹10,000, there are a few areas where Apple's premium offering still stands out.

Transparency mode: Still one of the most natural and lifelike I've used.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Consistently excellent, especially in flights, offices and busy commutes.

Apple ecosystem: Instant pairing and effortless switching between iPhone, iPad and Mac remain hard to beat.

Spatial Audio: Delivers a more immersive experience for supported content.

Find My support: Makes locating misplaced earbuds incredibly easy.

Build quality: Premium materials and a refined finish add to the overall experience.

If you're deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem and want every premium convenience, the AirPods Pro remain one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.