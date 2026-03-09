Struggling with unclear calls? These 10 earphones are worth considering for crystal clear conversations

Clear audio during calls has become more important than ever, whether you are attending work meetings, catching up with family, or handling calls on the move. Background noise, poor microphones, and unstable connections can quickly make conversations frustrating. Earphones that help deliver clearer voice calls and better everyday communication. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Modern earphones now focus heavily on call clarity with improved microphones, noise reduction technology, and stable wireless connectivity. Many models also balance comfort and battery life so they remain reliable throughout the day. In this guide, we look at some of the best earphones designed for calls, helping ensure your voice is heard clearly and conversations remain smooth.

The Sony WF-C510 are compact wireless earbuds designed for everyday listening with balanced sound and reliable connectivity. They feature Sony’s tuning that prioritises vocal clarity and natural mids, making them suitable for podcasts, calls, and music streaming. Reviews highlight their lightweight design and multipoint Bluetooth connection, allowing users to connect two devices simultaneously. Battery performance is generally good for daily use, and the earbuds integrate with the Sony Headphones app for custom EQ adjustments. However, user feedback suggests mixed experiences with battery consistency and occasional connectivity issues between earbuds.

Specifications Drivers 6mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 11 hours (earbuds) + charging case backup Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint pairing Noise control Passive noise isolation Water resistance IPX4 splash resistance Reasons to buy Clear and balanced sound signature Multipoint connectivity for two devices Reason to avoid Occasional connectivity issues reported Noise isolation weaker than ANC earbuds

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the clear sound quality and multipoint connectivity that allows easy switching between devices. However, some users report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity problems.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are budget wireless earbuds that aim to bring features like Active Noise Cancellation and smart AI integration to an affordable price segment. They are designed to work seamlessly with Samsung devices, providing quick pairing and stable connectivity. The earbuds offer a comfortable in-ear fit and decent sound performance suitable for casual listening. Battery life is adequate for daily use, and the ANC helps reduce background noise during calls or travel. However, user feedback indicates mixed experiences with sound quality consistency and Bluetooth stability.

Specifications Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 8 hours (ANC off) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Noise control Active Noise Cancellation Water resistance IPX2 Reasons to buy Budget earbuds with ANC support Comfortable fit and good design Reason to avoid Sound quality inconsistency reported Connectivity issues for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the comfortable fit and budget pricing. Some praise the ANC and connectivity, though others mention inconsistent sound quality and occasional Bluetooth connection problems.

The JBL Wave Flex 2 are entry-level true wireless earbuds aimed at casual listeners who want a simple and lightweight design. They feature JBL’s basic sound tuning and are intended mainly for daily music playback and calls. The open-earbud style helps with comfort for some users, though it also reduces noise isolation. While the earbuds offer standard battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, customer feedback often highlights issues with sound performance and build quality. Many users expected stronger bass and better reliability from the JBL brand.

Specifications Drivers 12mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 8 hours + charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Noise control Passive noise isolation Water resistance IP54 Reasons to buy Lightweight and comfortable design Good battery life for casual use Reason to avoid Weak bass and sound quality complaints Reliability issues reported by users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers report disappointing sound quality and lack of bass. Some users also mention functionality problems and poor fit, making the earbuds feel less comfortable for long listening sessions.

The JBL Live Beam 3 are premium true wireless earbuds featuring strong noise cancellation, spatial sound support, and advanced connectivity features. One standout feature is the smart charging case with a touchscreen display, which allows users to control music and settings without opening their phone. The earbuds deliver detailed audio with clear highs and balanced mids, making them suitable for music lovers. They also support multipoint connectivity and long battery life. However, some users report durability concerns and occasional technical issues with the case screen and earbuds.

Specifications Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 12 hours (earbuds) + 48 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint Noise control Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation Water resistance IP55 Reasons to buy Strong ANC and detailed sound Innovative smart charging case Reason to avoid Durability concerns reported Expensive compared to alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the sound clarity and multipoint connectivity. However, some reviews mention battery retention issues and durability concerns, including the case screen or earbuds stopping working.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are premium earbuds built for high-quality audio and powerful noise cancellation. They feature dual drivers tuned for balanced bass and detailed vocals, providing a rich listening experience. Spatial audio support enhances immersive sound for compatible devices, while the ANC system effectively blocks background noise. These earbuds integrate particularly well with OnePlus smartphones, offering seamless pairing and advanced controls. Battery life is also impressive for workouts and travel. However, some users report fit inconsistencies and occasional hardware issues affecting long-term reliability.

Specifications Drivers Dual drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) Battery Up to 10 hours (ANC off) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint Noise control Up to 50dB Active Noise Cancellation Water resistance IP55 Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality and spatial audio Strong noise cancellation performance Reason to avoid Premium price point Fit may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the powerful sound quality, spatial audio, and strong ANC performance. Some users report occasional functionality issues and mixed opinions about value for money.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 offer a modern design and advanced connectivity features designed primarily for Samsung ecosystem users. They support intelligent AI features for calls and improved voice clarity. The earbuds provide balanced sound for music and calls, though user opinions on sound performance vary. Active Noise Cancellation is included to reduce background noise during commutes or work sessions. Battery life is suitable for daily listening. However, customer feedback highlights mixed experiences regarding comfort, fit, and overall performance.

Specifications Drivers 11mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 6 hours (ANC on) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Noise control Active Noise Cancellation Water resistance IP57 Reasons to buy Sleek modern design Good integration with Samsung devices Reason to avoid Comfort and fit concerns reported Battery performance inconsistent for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the design and sound for everyday use. However, many report mixed experiences with comfort, ANC performance, and battery reliability.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 are feature-rich wireless earbuds that focus on immersive sound and long battery life. They support spatial sound technology and effective Active Noise Cancellation, which enhances the listening experience during travel or work. The earbuds also provide excellent call quality with clear voice transmission, making them suitable for meetings and calls. Fast charging support allows users to get hours of playback from just a few minutes of charging. While most reviews highlight good value for money, a few users report reliability concerns with one earbud occasionally failing.

Specifications Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 12 hours + 36 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Noise control Active Noise Cancellation Water resistance IP54 Reasons to buy Long battery life with fast charging Good call quality and spatial sound Reason to avoid Occasional hardware issues reported ANC performance varies by environment

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the strong battery life, spatial sound, and clear call quality. However, some reviews mention occasional issues with one earbud stopping working.

The OnePlus Buds 4 are designed to deliver premium features such as real-time noise cancellation and spatial audio at a competitive price. They offer immersive sound with strong bass and clear vocals, making them suitable for music streaming and gaming. The earbuds feature advanced ANC that adapts to surrounding noise levels and improves focus during travel or work. Seamless connectivity with smartphones and reliable Bluetooth performance are also highlights. While many users appreciate the sound and value, some reviews mention battery drain and microphone reliability concerns.

Specifications Drivers 11mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 9 hours (ANC off) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Noise control Up to 55dB Adaptive ANC Water resistance IP55 Reasons to buy Powerful sound and spatial audio Strong adaptive noise cancellation Reason to avoid Battery drain reported by some users Microphone reliability issues mentioned

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the strong sound quality and noise cancellation. However, some users report battery drain issues and occasional microphone problems after extended use.

The realme Buds Air 8 are designed as feature-packed budget earbuds offering strong ANC performance and clear sound quality. They deliver detailed vocals and balanced bass, making them suitable for music and video streaming. The earbuds also feature fast charging and long battery life, ensuring extended listening sessions without frequent recharging. Their sleek design and stable Bluetooth connectivity make them appealing for everyday use. While most users appreciate the value for money, some reviews indicate inconsistent ANC performance and occasional functionality problems.

Specifications Drivers 12.4mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 8 hours + 40 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Noise control Active Noise Cancellation up to 50dB Water resistance IP55 Reasons to buy Excellent ANC for the price Clear vocals and balanced sound Reason to avoid ANC performance varies for some users Occasional functionality issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the strong ANC and sound clarity for the price. However, some customers mention inconsistent noise cancellation performance and occasional functionality issues.

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 are lightweight wireless earbuds designed for simple daily use. They prioritise clear sound and long battery life while maintaining an affordable price. The earbuds deliver balanced audio suitable for calls, podcasts, and casual music listening. Their compact charging case makes them convenient for travel, and Bluetooth connectivity ensures quick pairing with most devices. While many users appreciate the comfort and value, some report connectivity and fit issues depending on ear shape.

Specifications Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 9 hours (earbuds) + 40 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Noise control Passive noise isolation Water resistance IP54 Reasons to buy Long battery life for the price Clear sound suitable for calls Reason to avoid No strong ANC features Fit and connectivity vary for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the clear sound and long battery life. Some users appreciate the value for money, though others report fit and connectivity issues. Factors to consider before buying earphones for calls Microphone quality: Earphones with multiple microphones or noise reduction technology help capture your voice more clearly during calls.

Noise isolation: Good passive or active noise reduction helps minimise background sounds, making conversations easier to hear.

Connectivity stability: Reliable Bluetooth connectivity reduces call drops and audio delays during conversations.

Comfort and fit: Earphones used for frequent calls should feel comfortable for long periods without causing fatigue.

Battery life: Longer battery life ensures the earphones remain dependable during workdays filled with meetings and calls. What makes earphones suitable for voice calls? Earphones designed for calls usually include improved microphone systems and noise reduction features that help isolate your voice. These technologies reduce background noise and ensure clearer communication during both personal and professional conversations. Are wireless earphones reliable for calls? Yes, most modern wireless earphones offer stable Bluetooth connections and optimised microphones for voice communication. Many models also include call-focused features such as environmental noise reduction to improve clarity. Do earphones with noise cancellation improve call quality? Active noise cancellation primarily helps you hear better by reducing surrounding noise. Combined with quality microphones, it can improve the overall calling experience in busy environments. Top 3 features of best earphones

Earphones Driver Size Battery Life Noise Cancellation Sony WF-C510 6mm Up to 11 hrs Passive isolation Samsung Galaxy Buds Core 10mm Up to 8 hrs Active ANC JBL Wave Flex 2 12mm Up to 8 hrs Passive isolation JBL Live Beam 3 10mm Up to 12 hrs Adaptive ANC OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Dual drivers Up to 10 hrs Up to 50dB ANC Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 11mm Up to 6 hrs ANC JBL Tune Beam 2 10mm Up to 12 hrs ANC OnePlus Buds 4 11mm Up to 9 hrs Up to 55dB ANC realme Buds Air 8 12.4mm Up to 8 hrs ANC up to 50dB Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 10mm Up to 9 hrs Passive isolation

FAQs Are earphones better than phone speakers for calls? Yes, earphones typically provide clearer audio and better microphone placement, which helps improve both listening and speaking quality during calls. Do all wireless earphones support clear call audio? Not all models perform the same. Earphones designed with multiple microphones and noise reduction features usually provide better call clarity. Can earphones reduce background noise during calls? Many earphones include environmental noise reduction technology that helps filter out surrounding sounds while capturing your voice. Is battery life important for call-focused earphones? Yes, longer battery life ensures the earphones remain usable throughout the day, especially during extended meetings or frequent calls. Are these earphones suitable for music as well? Most modern earphones balance voice clarity with good audio tuning, making them suitable for music, podcasts, and everyday listening.