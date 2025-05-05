Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025: Up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale from JBL, Sony, boAt and other audio brands

Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025 from the top audio brands are up at 70% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Check out the deals and bank offers.
boAt Airdopes 141 ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 50ms Low Latency, 4Mics ENx, 42Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Green) View Details
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray) View Details
realme in Ear Buds Air 6 Pro with Dual Drivers(11Mm+6Mmtweeter),40 Hrs Play Time,Fast Charge,50 Db ANC,Lhdc 5.0,55Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Ip55 Dust&Water Resistant,Bt V5.3,Titanium Twilight View Details
Ready to block out the world and tune into pure audio bliss? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live, and the best noise cancelling earbuds are up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices! Eyeing premium ANC earphones from Sony or budget-friendly wireless earbuds from boAt, these Amazon deals are too good to miss.
With discounts of up to 70%, now’s the perfect time to grab top-rated noise cancelling earphones that deliver crystal-clear sound and powerful bass. From immersive workouts to peaceful commutes, these deals on ANC earbuds will level up your listening experience.
Scroll down to uncover the hottest deals from JBL, Sony, OnePlus, and more, because when it comes to audio, silence never sounded so good.
Avail these bank offers during the Amazon Sale 2025
HDFC Bank: Up to ₹4,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: 5% unlimited cashback
OneCard: Up to ₹3,500 instant discount on credit card & EMI
RBL Bank: 7.5% instant discount on credit card & EMI
No Cost EMI: Available on select cards and payment options
Amazon Great Summer Sale unmissable deals on the best noise cancelling earbuds
If you’re tired of noisy commutes and muffled calls, the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC can genuinely change the game for you. With 32dB ANC, you get real silence when you need it. At 80% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s one of the best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025. Perfect for long work calls, music breaks, and casual gaming, all without breaking the bank.
boAt Airdopes 141 ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 50ms Low Latency, 4Mics ENx, 42Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Green)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the earbuds' design and price but report mixed sound, battery, and charging performance, along with connectivity and functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers serious value with ANC, battery life, and performance at just 20% of its price.
Mivi’s flagship launch is all about creating calm in chaos. With a massive 80% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, these are the best noise cancelling earbuds for those always on the move. Whether it’s daily commutes, noisy offices, or long work hours, the 35dB ANC lets you focus, breathe, and tune in to peace. Plus, with 60 hours of battery life, your listening time outlasts your day.
Specifications
Noise Cancellation
35dB Adaptive ANC with 3 noise control modes
Battery Life
60 hours total with fast charging
Audio Tech
13mm drivers with Spatial Audio
Bluetooth Version
v5.4 for stable connection
Water Resistance
IPX4 splash-proof rating
Reasons to buy
Three noise modes including Transparency
Long-lasting battery with 10-min quick charge
Reasons to avoid
Spatial audio performance depends on source content
Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], 35dB ANC Active Noise Cancellation in Ear Ear Buds Wireless, Spatial Audio, 60HRS Battery,13mm Drivers, IPX4, v5.4 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the earbuds' sound, comfort, design, and battery life but report mixed functionality due to issues with the right earbud.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers premium ANC, soundstage, and battery life without the premium price tag.
If you're looking for powerful ANC without spending a fortune, the Boult Klarity 3 makes a strong case. With 50dB Hybrid ANC, 6-mic setup, and Spatial Audio, these earbuds are built for crisp calls and immersive listening. Currently available at 67% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it's one of the most value-packed TWS earbuds in the segment.
Buyers praise the earbuds' sound, ANC, and battery life but report mixed feedback on design, connectivity, functionality, and overall value.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Boult Klarity 3 if your priority is call clarity, deeper ANC, and multi-device switching—all packed into a sleek design with powerful bass. Perfect for working professionals and students alike.
The Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are some of the best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025, offering all-day comfort, long battery life, and smooth connectivity. At 56% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, these earbuds combine ambient sound modes and hands-free calling. With IPX4 resistance and quick charging, they are perfect for an active routine.
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Up to 22 Hours Battery, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the earbuds' comfort, battery life, design, and connectivity but give mixed reviews on sound quality and noise cancellation.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers comfort, connectivity, and long battery life, all at an affordable price.
More deals on noise cancelling earbuds on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
The JBL Wave Buds 2 are the best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025, perfect for multitaskers and music lovers alike. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Smart Ambient mode, these earbuds let you tailor your listening experience for total focus or situational awareness. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback with fast charging and a customisable EQ app for deep bass. Grab these during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 at 57% off.
Specifications
Bluetooth
V5.3 for seamless pairing
Battery Life
40 hours playback
Active Noise Cancellation
ANC with Smart Ambient
Microphones
4 mics for clear calls
Water Resistance
IP54 rating
Reasons to buy
Multi-point connection for easy switching between devices
Comfortable fit with long battery life
Reasons to avoid
No wireless charging
May not block all external noise at maximum volume
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the earbuds' design and battery life but report mixed reviews on sound quality, value, fit, and build quality, with concerns about the charging case.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers seamless connectivity, superior sound quality, and long-lasting comfort, all at a great price.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer an exceptional listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation that helps block distractions and keeps you immersed in your music. The ergonomic design ensures a snug, secure fit, making them comfortable for long listening sessions. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, available at 58% off.
Specifications
Battery Life
30 hours playback
Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation
Sound Quality
Powerful bass with 1-way speaker
Design
Ergonomic and customisable fit
Controls
Intuitive touch controls for music and calls
Reasons to buy
Comfortable, secure fit for all-day wear
Excellent sound with deep bass and noise isolation
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the earbuds' comfort, build quality, and value for money but report mixed feedback on sound, ANC, battery life, and call quality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers rich sound, long battery life, and superior comfort, all at an amazing discount.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are a solid choice for those seeking high-quality sound and advanced features. With Active Noise Cancellation (up to 32dB) and BassWave 2.0, these earbuds offer an immersive listening experience with deep bass and clear treble. Plus, the fast charging feature provides up to 11 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge, offering up to 43 hours of total playtime.
Specifications
Active Noise Cancellation
Up to 32dB
Battery Life
43 hours playback with ANC off
Fast Charging
10 minutes for 11 hours of playback
Sound
12.4mm drivers with BassWave 2.0
Reasons to buy
Excellent battery life and fast charging
Seamless device switching and easy pairing with Google Fast Pair
Reasons to avoid
Limited to 32dB ANC, which might not block all noise in loud environments
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the earbuds' sound, design, and noise cancellation but report mixed battery life, ANC functionality, and connectivity issues.
Why choose this product?
You should pick the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for its superior sound quality, long battery life, and fast charging capability at an amazing 32% off.
The Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds deliver a premium audio experience with smart features and a comfortable design. With adaptive sound control, DSEE audio enhancement, and digital noise cancellation, these earbuds let you enjoy immersive music while staying aware of your surroundings when needed. Designed for all-day wear, the earbuds are lightweight and ergonomic.
Specifications
Battery Life
Up to 20 hours
Noise Cancellation
Digital NC with Ambient Sound Mode
Sound Quality
DSEE for high-quality audio
Connectivity
Bluetooth with multipoint pairing
Design
Ergonomic and lightweight
Reasons to buy
Stable Bluetooth connection with low latency
Excellent call clarity with wind noise reduction
Reasons to avoid
Playback time is lower than some competitors (20 hrs vs 43 hrs in some)
Slightly premium pricing compared to budget alternatives
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the earbuds’ comfort and build quality but report mixed sound, frequent connectivity issues, and unreliable functionality and value for money.
Why choose this product?
If you value premium comfort, superior audio quality, and intelligent noise control, the Sony WF-C700N is worth the price—especially at 38% off!
The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds offer a feature-packed experience at an unbeatable price after a discount of 84% during Amazon Sale 2025. Designed for heavy users, they come with an impressive 60-hour total playtime, fast charging, and low latency gaming mode, making them perfect for entertainment on the go. With Zen™ ENC mic for clear calls and IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are both practical and performance-driven.
Specifications
Battery Life
Up to 60 hours
Sound
10mm BoomX drivers for rich bass
Noise Control
Zen™ ENC mic for noise-free calling
Design
In-ear, IPX5 water resistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, low latency gaming support
Reasons to buy
Quick charging with Type-C
Made in India, with IPX5 splash resistance
Reasons to avoid
Sound clarity and ANC aren’t as refined as premium models
Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the earbuds’ comfort, design, and value but report mixed sound quality, battery backup, and Bluetooth connectivity during calls and usage.
Why choose this product?
If you’re looking for budget earbuds with long battery life, gaming features, and punchy bass, the Boult Z40 is an absolute steal at this price point.
Do noise cancelling earbuds really block out all background noise?
Noise cancelling earbuds significantly reduce ambient sounds using ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), but they may not block all noise. They work best with low-frequency sounds like engine hums or AC noise. Higher-pitched or sudden sounds (like people talking nearby) might still be faintly heard. The effectiveness also depends on the earbud’s fit and seal. For near-complete isolation, combining ANC with passive noise isolation (snug fit) helps. If total silence is your goal, over-ear headphones usually perform better.
How does battery life differ with ANC on versus off?
Battery life typically reduces when Active Noise Cancellation is turned on, as the earbuds use additional power to process and cancel ambient noise. For instance, a pair of earbuds might last 8–10 hours without ANC, but only 5–6 hours with ANC enabled. If long battery life is a priority, look for earbuds with efficient power management and fast-charging capabilities. Also, check the combined playtime with the charging case—it often extends total usage up to 20–30 hours even with ANC.
Are noise cancelling earbuds good for calls and meetings?
Yes, especially if they feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) or advanced mic systems. ENC filters out background noise on your end so the caller hears your voice clearly, even in busy environments. Top-tier earbuds use beamforming mics and wind noise reduction tech, making them suitable for office calls or virtual meetings. For best results, ensure the earbuds fit well and that you're in a moderately quiet space. Voice clarity also depends on the mic placement and overall Bluetooth signal stability.
Factors to consider while choosing the best noise cancelling earbuds
ANC Performance: Check how effective the Active Noise Cancellation is. Some earbuds offer strong ANC for blocking airplane or traffic noise, while others are better suited for mild noise environments.
Sound Quality: Look for earbuds with balanced audio, rich bass, and clear vocals. Features like custom EQ settings and high-res audio support can enhance your listening experience.
Comfort & Fit: Choose earbuds that fit securely and comfortably for long hours. A snug fit also improves passive noise isolation, boosting ANC performance.
Battery Life: Consider both earbud and case battery life. ANC usually consumes more power, so check playback time with ANC on and off.
Call Quality & Mic Setup: If you take calls frequently, look for earbuds with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), multiple microphones, and wind noise reduction.
Smart Features & Connectivity: Features like multipoint pairing, touch controls, customisable ANC modes, and a companion app can improve usability. Bluetooth 5.2 or higher ensures stable connections.
Top 3 features of the best noise cancelling earbuds
Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025
Battery life
Sound
Connectivity
boAt Airdopes 141 ANC
Up to 42 hours
32dB ANC, balanced for calls, music, and gaming
Bluetooth, low latency mode
Mivi Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Up to 60 hours
35dB ANC, ideal for focus and long listening sessions
Bluetooth, stable connection
Boult Klarity 3
Up to 50 hours
50dB Hybrid ANC, 6-mic setup, Spatial Audio
Bluetooth, smooth pairing
Sony WF-C510
Up to 11 hours
Ambient sound, ANC, rich and clear sound
Bluetooth, quick pairing
JBL Wave Buds 2
Up to 40 hours
ANC + Smart Ambient, deep bass, customizable EQ
Bluetooth, fast connect
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Up to 30 hours
ANC, immersive and balanced audio
Bluetooth, seamless Samsung ecosystem
OnePlus Nord Buds 3
Up to 43 hours (11 hrs in 10 mins)
32dB ANC, BassWave 2.0 for deep bass and crisp treble
Bluetooth, fast pairing
Sony WF-C700N
Up to 20 hours
DSEE enhancement, Adaptive sound control, Digital ANC
They usually improve the experience by removing distractions, but cheaper models may slightly alter the sound profile.
Can I turn off noise cancellation?
Yes, most earbuds let you toggle between ANC, transparency, and normal modes.
Are noise-cancelling earbuds safe for long use?
They’re safe for extended use if volume is kept at a moderate level.
Do they block all background noise?
No, ANC reduces low-frequency sounds best. Sudden or sharp noises may still be heard faintly.
Do noise-cancelling earbuds drain battery faster?
Yes, ANC uses more power, so expect slightly shorter battery life with it turned on.
