Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025: Up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale from JBL, Sony, boAt and other audio brands

Ready to block out the world and tune into pure audio bliss? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live, and the best noise cancelling earbuds are up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices! Eyeing premium ANC earphones from Sony or budget-friendly wireless earbuds from boAt, these Amazon deals are too good to miss. Amazon Great Summer Sale deals on noise cancelling earbuds.

With discounts of up to 70%, now’s the perfect time to grab top-rated noise cancelling earphones that deliver crystal-clear sound and powerful bass. From immersive workouts to peaceful commutes, these deals on ANC earbuds will level up your listening experience.

Scroll down to uncover the hottest deals from JBL, Sony, OnePlus, and more, because when it comes to audio, silence never sounded so good.

Amazon Great Summer Sale unmissable deals on the best noise cancelling earbuds

If you’re tired of noisy commutes and muffled calls, the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC can genuinely change the game for you. With 32dB ANC, you get real silence when you need it. At 80% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s one of the best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025. Perfect for long work calls, music breaks, and casual gaming, all without breaking the bank.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation Battery Life Up to 42 hours with case Latency 50ms Low Latency (BEAST Mode) Mic Setup Quad Mics with ENx Tech Water Resistance IPX5 splash and sweat resistance Reasons to buy Excellent battery backup for heavy users Low-latency mode ideal for gaming Reasons to avoid ANC effectiveness drops in heavy wind Case build quality could be sturdier Click Here to Buy boAt Airdopes 141 ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 50ms Low Latency, 4Mics ENx, 42Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IPX5, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Green)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the earbuds' design and price but report mixed sound, battery, and charging performance, along with connectivity and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers serious value with ANC, battery life, and performance at just 20% of its price.

Mivi’s flagship launch is all about creating calm in chaos. With a massive 80% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, these are the best noise cancelling earbuds for those always on the move. Whether it’s daily commutes, noisy offices, or long work hours, the 35dB ANC lets you focus, breathe, and tune in to peace. Plus, with 60 hours of battery life, your listening time outlasts your day.

Specifications Noise Cancellation 35dB Adaptive ANC with 3 noise control modes Battery Life 60 hours total with fast charging Audio Tech 13mm drivers with Spatial Audio Bluetooth Version v5.4 for stable connection Water Resistance IPX4 splash-proof rating Reasons to buy Three noise modes including Transparency Long-lasting battery with 10-min quick charge Reasons to avoid Spatial audio performance depends on source content No high-end codec support like aptX Click Here to Buy Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], 35dB ANC Active Noise Cancellation in Ear Ear Buds Wireless, Spatial Audio, 60HRS Battery,13mm Drivers, IPX4, v5.4 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' sound, comfort, design, and battery life but report mixed functionality due to issues with the right earbud.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers premium ANC, soundstage, and battery life without the premium price tag.

If you're looking for powerful ANC without spending a fortune, the Boult Klarity 3 makes a strong case. With 50dB Hybrid ANC, 6-mic setup, and Spatial Audio, these earbuds are built for crisp calls and immersive listening. Currently available at 67% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it's one of the most value-packed TWS earbuds in the segment.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Hybrid ANC up to 50dB with Wind Noise Reduction Battery Life Up to 50 hours total playtime Audio Tech 13mm bass drivers, Spatial Audio support Bluetooth Version v5.4 Special Features Dual device pairing, App connectivity, Touch controls Reasons to buy Class-leading noise cancellation (50dB) Dual device connectivity and app customizations Reasons to avoid Limited water resistance rating not specified Click Here to Buy Boult Klarity 3 6-Mic Hybrid ANC (Upto 50dB) in Ear Earbuds, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Pairing, 50H Playtime, Wind Noise Reduction 6 Mic Calling, Type-C Fast Charging, 13mm Bass Driver TWS (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' sound, ANC, and battery life but report mixed feedback on design, connectivity, functionality, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Boult Klarity 3 if your priority is call clarity, deeper ANC, and multi-device switching—all packed into a sleek design with powerful bass. Perfect for working professionals and students alike.

The Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are some of the best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025, offering all-day comfort, long battery life, and smooth connectivity. At 56% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, these earbuds combine ambient sound modes and hands-free calling. With IPX4 resistance and quick charging, they are perfect for an active routine.

Specifications Battery Life 11 hours (up to 22 hours with case) Noise Control Sound Isolation Water Resistance IPX4 rating Multipoint Connection Connect two devices simultaneously Quick Charging 5 min charge for 1 hour playback Reasons to buy Comfortable fit for all-day wear Excellent sound quality with DSEE technology Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation Limited water resistance (IPX4 only) Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Up to 22 Hours Battery, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the earbuds' comfort, battery life, design, and connectivity but give mixed reviews on sound quality and noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers comfort, connectivity, and long battery life, all at an affordable price.

More deals on noise cancelling earbuds on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The JBL Wave Buds 2 are the best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025, perfect for multitaskers and music lovers alike. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Smart Ambient mode, these earbuds let you tailor your listening experience for total focus or situational awareness. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playback with fast charging and a customisable EQ app for deep bass. Grab these during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 at 57% off.

Specifications Bluetooth V5.3 for seamless pairing Battery Life 40 hours playback Active Noise Cancellation ANC with Smart Ambient Microphones 4 mics for clear calls Water Resistance IP54 rating Reasons to buy Multi-point connection for easy switching between devices Comfortable fit with long battery life Reasons to avoid No wireless charging May not block all external noise at maximum volume Click Here to Buy JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' design and battery life but report mixed reviews on sound quality, value, fit, and build quality, with concerns about the charging case.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers seamless connectivity, superior sound quality, and long-lasting comfort, all at a great price.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer an exceptional listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation that helps block distractions and keeps you immersed in your music. The ergonomic design ensures a snug, secure fit, making them comfortable for long listening sessions. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, available at 58% off.

Specifications Battery Life 30 hours playback Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Sound Quality Powerful bass with 1-way speaker Design Ergonomic and customisable fit Controls Intuitive touch controls for music and calls Reasons to buy Comfortable, secure fit for all-day wear Excellent sound with deep bass and noise isolation Reasons to avoid May not fit all ear shapes comfortably Limited customisation options for sound profiles Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (White)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the earbuds' comfort, build quality, and value for money but report mixed feedback on sound, ANC, battery life, and call quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers rich sound, long battery life, and superior comfort, all at an amazing discount.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are a solid choice for those seeking high-quality sound and advanced features. With Active Noise Cancellation (up to 32dB) and BassWave 2.0, these earbuds offer an immersive listening experience with deep bass and clear treble. Plus, the fast charging feature provides up to 11 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge, offering up to 43 hours of total playtime.

Specifications Active Noise Cancellation Up to 32dB Battery Life 43 hours playback with ANC off Fast Charging 10 minutes for 11 hours of playback Sound 12.4mm drivers with BassWave 2.0 Reasons to buy Excellent battery life and fast charging Seamless device switching and easy pairing with Google Fast Pair Reasons to avoid Limited to 32dB ANC, which might not block all noise in loud environments Click Here to Buy OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds' sound, design, and noise cancellation but report mixed battery life, ANC functionality, and connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

You should pick the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for its superior sound quality, long battery life, and fast charging capability at an amazing 32% off.

The Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds deliver a premium audio experience with smart features and a comfortable design. With adaptive sound control, DSEE audio enhancement, and digital noise cancellation, these earbuds let you enjoy immersive music while staying aware of your surroundings when needed. Designed for all-day wear, the earbuds are lightweight and ergonomic.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 20 hours Noise Cancellation Digital NC with Ambient Sound Mode Sound Quality DSEE for high-quality audio Connectivity Bluetooth with multipoint pairing Design Ergonomic and lightweight Reasons to buy Stable Bluetooth connection with low latency Excellent call clarity with wind noise reduction Reasons to avoid Playback time is lower than some competitors (20 hrs vs 43 hrs in some) Slightly premium pricing compared to budget alternatives Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the earbuds’ comfort and build quality but report mixed sound, frequent connectivity issues, and unreliable functionality and value for money.

Why choose this product?

If you value premium comfort, superior audio quality, and intelligent noise control, the Sony WF-C700N is worth the price—especially at 38% off!

The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds offer a feature-packed experience at an unbeatable price after a discount of 84% during Amazon Sale 2025. Designed for heavy users, they come with an impressive 60-hour total playtime, fast charging, and low latency gaming mode, making them perfect for entertainment on the go. With Zen™ ENC mic for clear calls and IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are both practical and performance-driven.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 60 hours Sound 10mm BoomX drivers for rich bass Noise Control Zen™ ENC mic for noise-free calling Design In-ear, IPX5 water resistant Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, low latency gaming support Reasons to buy Quick charging with Type-C Made in India, with IPX5 splash resistance Reasons to avoid Sound clarity and ANC aren’t as refined as premium models Plastic build may feel basic Click Here to Buy Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the earbuds’ comfort, design, and value but report mixed sound quality, battery backup, and Bluetooth connectivity during calls and usage.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for budget earbuds with long battery life, gaming features, and punchy bass, the Boult Z40 is an absolute steal at this price point.

Do noise cancelling earbuds really block out all background noise?

Noise cancelling earbuds significantly reduce ambient sounds using ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), but they may not block all noise. They work best with low-frequency sounds like engine hums or AC noise. Higher-pitched or sudden sounds (like people talking nearby) might still be faintly heard. The effectiveness also depends on the earbud’s fit and seal. For near-complete isolation, combining ANC with passive noise isolation (snug fit) helps. If total silence is your goal, over-ear headphones usually perform better.

How does battery life differ with ANC on versus off?

Battery life typically reduces when Active Noise Cancellation is turned on, as the earbuds use additional power to process and cancel ambient noise. For instance, a pair of earbuds might last 8–10 hours without ANC, but only 5–6 hours with ANC enabled. If long battery life is a priority, look for earbuds with efficient power management and fast-charging capabilities. Also, check the combined playtime with the charging case—it often extends total usage up to 20–30 hours even with ANC.

Are noise cancelling earbuds good for calls and meetings?

Yes, especially if they feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) or advanced mic systems. ENC filters out background noise on your end so the caller hears your voice clearly, even in busy environments. Top-tier earbuds use beamforming mics and wind noise reduction tech, making them suitable for office calls or virtual meetings. For best results, ensure the earbuds fit well and that you're in a moderately quiet space. Voice clarity also depends on the mic placement and overall Bluetooth signal stability.

Factors to consider while choosing the best noise cancelling earbuds

ANC Performance: Check how effective the Active Noise Cancellation is. Some earbuds offer strong ANC for blocking airplane or traffic noise, while others are better suited for mild noise environments.

Sound Quality: Look for earbuds with balanced audio, rich bass, and clear vocals. Features like custom EQ settings and high-res audio support can enhance your listening experience.

Comfort & Fit: Choose earbuds that fit securely and comfortably for long hours. A snug fit also improves passive noise isolation, boosting ANC performance.

Battery Life: Consider both earbud and case battery life. ANC usually consumes more power, so check playback time with ANC on and off.

Call Quality & Mic Setup: If you take calls frequently, look for earbuds with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), multiple microphones, and wind noise reduction.

Smart Features & Connectivity: Features like multipoint pairing, touch controls, customisable ANC modes, and a companion app can improve usability. Bluetooth 5.2 or higher ensures stable connections.

Top 3 features of the best noise cancelling earbuds

Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025 Battery life Sound Connectivity boAt Airdopes 141 ANC Up to 42 hours 32dB ANC, balanced for calls, music, and gaming Bluetooth, low latency mode Mivi Noise Cancelling Earbuds Up to 60 hours 35dB ANC, ideal for focus and long listening sessions Bluetooth, stable connection Boult Klarity 3 Up to 50 hours 50dB Hybrid ANC, 6-mic setup, Spatial Audio Bluetooth, smooth pairing Sony WF-C510 Up to 11 hours Ambient sound, ANC, rich and clear sound Bluetooth, quick pairing JBL Wave Buds 2 Up to 40 hours ANC + Smart Ambient, deep bass, customizable EQ Bluetooth, fast connect Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Up to 30 hours ANC, immersive and balanced audio Bluetooth, seamless Samsung ecosystem OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Up to 43 hours (11 hrs in 10 mins) 32dB ANC, BassWave 2.0 for deep bass and crisp treble Bluetooth, fast pairing Sony WF-C700N Up to 20 hours DSEE enhancement, Adaptive sound control, Digital ANC Bluetooth with app support Boult Audio Z40 Up to 60 hours Rich bass with 10mm drivers, Zen™ ENC mic Bluetooth 5.3, low latency

Amazon Summer Sale Do noise-cancelling earbuds affect sound quality? They usually improve the experience by removing distractions, but cheaper models may slightly alter the sound profile.

Can I turn off noise cancellation? Yes, most earbuds let you toggle between ANC, transparency, and normal modes.

Are noise-cancelling earbuds safe for long use? They’re safe for extended use if volume is kept at a moderate level.

Do they block all background noise? No, ANC reduces low-frequency sounds best. Sudden or sharp noises may still be heard faintly.

Do noise-cancelling earbuds drain battery faster? Yes, ANC uses more power, so expect slightly shorter battery life with it turned on.

