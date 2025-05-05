Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Cinematic smart TVs at big discounts on 43 inch and 32 inch Samsung, LG, Sony TVs up to 56% off

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 05, 2025 01:10 PM IST

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is ending soon! Don’t wait, grab huge discounts on 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs before the sale ends and enjoy incredible savings!

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,490

GET THIS

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

GET THIS

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03DAULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

GET THIS

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4310AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

GET THIS

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹13,590

GET THIS

LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 43LM5600PTC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W835 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹42,740

GET THIS

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

GET THIS

TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

GET THIS

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

GET THIS

TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

GET THIS

TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V4C Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32V4C View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

GET THIS

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,989

GET THIS

MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

GET THIS

Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

GET THIS

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

GET THIS

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

GET THIS

Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 43E43N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

GET THIS
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here with amazing discounts on 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. This is your chance to grab high-quality TVs at a fraction of the regular price.

Massive price drop on 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs from top brands during Amazon Summer Sale 2025! Shop now for unbeatable discounts and grab yours today.
Along with these great discounts, you can also benefit from extra savings with bank and credit card offers. If you’ve been planning to buy a new TV, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 gives you the right opportunity. With popular brands available at huge discounts, the Amazon Summer Sale has something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to shop during the Amazon Sale 2025. Stock is selling out fast, so grab your TV during the Amazon Sale now!

Exclusive bank offers and No Cost EMI options on 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

HDFC Bank Offers:

  • Offer 1: 10% Instant Discount up to 1750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card (6-month EMI & above), Min purchase 5000
  • Offer 2: Additional 250 Instant Discount on HDFC Credit Card (Non-EMI), Min purchase 7500
  • Offer 3: Additional 250 Instant Discount on HDFC Credit Card (EMI), Min purchase 7500
  • Offer 4: 10% Instant Discount up to 1750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card (6-month EMI & above), Min purchase 5000
  • Offer 5: Additional 500 Instant Discount on HDFC Credit Card (EMI), Min purchase 7500
  • Offer 6: Additional 1000 Instant Discount on HDFC Credit Card (Non-EMI), Min purchase 10000

No Cost EMI Options:

  • Offer 1: No Cost EMI available on Bajaj FinServ EMI
  • Offer 2: Up to 2,445.13 EMI interest savings on select Credit Cards
  • Offer 3: No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay Later

Top deals on 43 and 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Samsung 43 inch smart TVs now at lower prices during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 42% off

If a 43 inch Samsung smart TV has been on your wishlist, this is the time to act. With the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 running, buyers can expect major price drops, bundled offers, and extra bank card deals that make owning a new TV easier on the pocket.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 also features a range of Samsung smart TVs with clear visuals and user-friendly features. From entertainment to daily viewing, these deals are only live for a short time—grab yours before the sale ends.

Top deals on Samsung 43 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Samsung 32 inch smart TVs on sale during Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 37% off

Looking for a 32 inch Samsung smart TV at a better price? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here with big savings, limited-time deals, and instant bank discounts that bring down prices on popular models.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is offering select 32 inch Samsung TVs at new low prices. If you’ve been planning to buy one, this could be the right moment to take it home.

Top deals on Samsung 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Big price drops on LG 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs: Up to 40% off

LG’s 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs are now available at exciting prices during the Amazon Sale 2025. These popular screen sizes offer a great viewing experience at a budget-friendly price.

Take advantage of the best deals during the Amazon Summer Sale and grab additional savings on your purchase. With offers like no-cost EMI and instant bank discounts, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment.

Top deals on LG 43 and 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazing deals on Sony 32 inch and 43 inch smart TVs: Up to 37% off

Sony’s 32 inch and 43 inch smart TVs are now on sale with great discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Offering superb picture quality and smart features, these models are perfect for any home.

Don’t miss the amazing savings during the Amazon Summer Sale. With exclusive offers and discounts, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 makes it the right time to invest in a new Sony smart TV for your living room or bedroom.

Top deals on Sony 32 and 43 inch TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazing offers on TCL 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs: Up to 56% off

Now’s the time to grab TCL’s 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs at fantastic prices during the Amazon Sale 2025. Enjoy vibrant visuals and smooth smart features in both sizes.

Shop during the Amazon Summer Sale to enjoy incredible discounts. With additional savings in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you won’t want to miss these limited-time offers.

Top deals on TCL 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Great deals on Xiaomi 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs: Up to 56% off

Enjoy amazing discounts on Xiaomi 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs during the Amazon Sale 2025. These TVs offer impressive features and stunning visuals, perfect for any room.

Don’t miss out on the best offers available during the Amazon Summer Sale. With extra savings in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your TV and enjoy unbeatable value.

Top deals on Xiaomi 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

Hisense 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs on discounts during Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 56% off

Get ready to grab Hisense 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs at unmissable prices during the Amazon Sale 2025. Enjoy impressive picture quality and smart features, perfect for any space.

Hurry, these offers are available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Don't miss out on incredible discounts and the best deals in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Top deals on Hisense 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025:

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs

  • Looking for top deals on 43 inch smart TVs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Yes, Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 56% off on leading 43 inch smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi.

  • What are the best 32 inch smart TV offers in Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    You can grab exciting deals on 32 inch smart TVs starting under 10,000 from trusted brands including TCL, Hisense, and Xiaomi.

  • Which brands have the best discounts on 43 inch TVs in Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and TCL are offering major discounts on 43 inch models, with added bank offers and EMI options.

  • Is Amazon Summer Sale 2025 the right time to buy a 32 inch smart TV?

    Absolutely. Prices are slashed, bank offers are live, and additional discounts make it the ideal time to buy a 32 inch TV.

  • Can I get bank offers on smart TVs during Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Yes, HDFC cardholders can get up to 1750 instant discounts and additional savings on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
