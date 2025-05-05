Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Cinematic smart TVs at big discounts on 43 inch and 32 inch Samsung, LG, Sony TVs up to 56% off
May 05, 2025 01:10 PM IST
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is ending soon! Don’t wait, grab huge discounts on 43 inch and 32 inch smart TVs before the sale ends and enjoy incredible savings!
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details
₹23,490
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C61B (Black) View Details
₹26,990
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
₹29,990
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) View Details
₹37,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) View Details
₹27,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
₹29,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details
₹27,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray) View Details
₹33,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS03DAULXL (Black) View Details
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
₹11,990
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4310AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
₹29,990
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details
₹14,990
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
₹13,590
LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 43LM5600PTC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC View Details
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details
₹38,990
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black) View Details
₹26,990
Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W835 (Black) View Details
₹27,990
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20 (Black) View Details
₹42,740
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black) View Details
₹9,490
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details
₹14,990
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C655 (Black) View Details
₹27,990
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details
₹14,990
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V4C Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32V4C View Details
₹12,990
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black) View Details
₹13,989
MI Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) View Details
₹11,990
Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details
₹23,999
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details
₹22,999
MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black) View Details
₹22,990
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black) View Details
₹10,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details
₹21,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 43E68N (Grey) View Details
₹25,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 43E43N (Black) View Details
₹18,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G (Black) View Details
₹18,999
