Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Limited-time price cuts on double door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Godrej – Up to 45% off
May 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 45% off on double door refrigerators from big brands. Don’t miss jaw-dropping discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025!
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
₹22,490
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
₹26,490
|
Haier 268 L, 2 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-272TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details
₹24,990
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel) View Details
₹49,490
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
₹39,490
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
₹24,990
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
₹73,990
|
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
₹38,990
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
₹36,990
|
LG 446L Double Door Refrigerator with Door Cooling+, Shiny Steel Finish View Details
|
LG 242 L 2 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, GL-N292BBEY, Blue Euphoria, Smart Connect) View Details
|
LG 272 L 2 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-N312SDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model) View Details
|
LG 308 L 2 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T322RPZY, Shiny Steel, Convertible) View Details
₹36,490
|
LG 322 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZY, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow) View Details
|
LG 380 L 2 Star Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (, GL-N412SDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze) View Details
|
Samsung 256L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RT30C3433S9/HL,Refined Inox) View Details
₹27,990
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details
₹40,990
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details
₹29,490
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
₹49,990
|
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
₹47,990
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
₹79,990
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt) View Details
₹81,990
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DB1HL, Black Matte, Black) View Details
₹46,600
|
Samsung 501 L, 1 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT54C655SSL/TL, Silver, Real Stainless) View Details
₹68,490
|
Samsung 530 L, 1 Star, Optimal Fresh+, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT56C637SSL/TL, Silver, Real Stainless) View Details
₹69,000
|
Samsung 236L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C31429R/HL,Paradise Bloom Purple) Base Stand Drawer View Details
₹29,600
|
Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 355 TITAN STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details
₹32,990
|
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details
₹41,990
|
Whirlpool 235 L(253D) Frost Free Triple-Door 5 Star Refrigerator(Fp 253D Protton Roy Artemis Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space) View Details
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space) View Details
₹25,990
|
Whirlpool 265L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door (WP REF NEO DF278 PRMATHENA STL2S TL22133) View Details
₹21,384
|
Godrej 272 L 2 Star Wood Finish, 30 Days Farm Freshness, Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVOGUE 310B RI OK WD, Oak Wood) View Details
₹26,900
|
Bosch 243L 3star Frost free Refrigerator Appliance CTC27S031I (Convertible,Silver Inox) View Details
₹27,490
|
Bosch 368L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (CTC39K22NI, Black, Inverter Compressor, Multi Airflow, FreshSense Technology) View Details
|
Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363MB-P, Graphite Black,) View Details
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
₹50,990
|
Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
₹23,990
|
Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
₹24,990
|
Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
₹20,990
|
Haier 240 L, 2 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
₹22,790
|
Haier 237 L, 2 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-242GS-P, Moon Silver) View Details
₹23,490
|
