Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is Live for everyone: Exclusive deals on ACs, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, and more

ByAmit Rahi
May 01, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live: Exclusive deals on ACs, fridges, washers, laptops, smart TVs, gaming laptops, smartwatches and earphones.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details checkDetails

₹70,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹67,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,318.94

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹15,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Industry First Composite Bamboo Fiber, 49dB ANC, 30H Playtime, 47ms Ultra Low Latency,Fast Charge,BT 5.3 (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,510

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,040

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹46,040

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,040

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹70,728.68

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹51,652.48

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹35,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹20,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹15,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824HV/HL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,040

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹39,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,540

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹20,040

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹43,449.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,098.94

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,438.94

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹79,489.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹24,899.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹79,489.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹31,789.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹41,329.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 82X700F0IN View Details checkDetails

₹38,385

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹44,930

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details checkDetails

₹31,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i7-13620H 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty with MS Office View Details checkDetails

₹44,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹49,810

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ836WS View Details checkDetails

₹55,110

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Intel Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Win 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹82,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP (Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs/16.1(40.9cm) AI Gaming Laptop 7Ms Response Time(8gb RTX 4060/16GB DDR5/SSD,1TB) FHD,IPS,165Hz,300Nits(win11,Black,2.32kg),Xd0020Ax View Details checkDetails

₹111,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H,NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-Free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1382TX View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free, Win 11, Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1319TX View Details checkDetails

₹80,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹44,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details checkDetails

₹18,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Quick Silver View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹22,577

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹10,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Mint Green) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹15,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹21,623

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

realme Buds Air 6 TWS in Ear Earbuds with 12.4 Mm Deep Bass Driver, 40 Hours Play Time, Fast Charge,50 Db ANC,Lhdc 5.0, 55 Ms Low Latency, Ip55 Dust & Water Resistant, Bluetooth V5.3 (Forrest Green) View Details checkDetails

₹2,955

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey] View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (White) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57 View Details checkDetails

₹17,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹4,842

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live for everyone, offering excellent savings across various categories. Shoppers can make the most of bank discounts, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options on a wide selection of products during this exciting sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale is now Live for everyone
Amazon Great Summer Sale is now Live for everyone

Top offers are available on air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, smart TVs, gaming laptops, smartwatches, and earphones. Upgrade your appliances or gadgets, this is the ideal time to shop and save big.

Top deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

AC available at up to 54% discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, grab air conditioners at up to 54% off. Whether you need a split, window, or inverter AC, top brands are offering significant discounts. With additional bank offers and EMI options, it’s the perfect time to beat the heat affordably.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Save up to 43% on refrigerators during Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade your kitchen during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with refrigerators available at up to 43% off. Choose from single-door, double-door, or convertible models from leading brands. With added exchange offers and no-cost EMI, keeping your food fresh just got easier and cheaper.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines at up to 42% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Sale 2025 offers up to 42% off on washing machines. From fully automatic to semi-automatic models, enjoy reliable options from trusted brands. With easy financing and attractive exchange deals, it’s a great time to bring home a better laundry experience.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 66% off on smart TVs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Enjoy up to 66% off on smart TVs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Choose from HD, 4K, and OLED TVs with smart features and immersive displays. Top brands and models are available with bank discounts and EMI, making it the ideal time to upgrade.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab laptops with up to 44% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 44% off on laptops across work, study, and casual use categories. From ultra-slim designs to powerful processors, find the perfect model with great prices, EMI offers, and exchange deals on leading brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Gaming laptops are available with up to 39% off during Amazon Sale 2025

Gamers rejoice with up to 39% off on gaming laptops during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Power-packed devices with high refresh rate displays, fast processors, and dedicated graphics are now more affordable. Explore top deals with EMI and exchange options for the ultimate gaming upgrade.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Tablets with up to 47% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Get up to 47% off on tablets in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for entertainment, reading, and productivity, top brands are offering feature-rich models at lower prices. Combine deals with exchange offers and EMI plans for a budget-friendly upgrade to your digital lifestyle.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Premium smartwatches are up to 58% off during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Track your health and stay connected with smartwatches available at up to 58% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Choose from fitness-focused, fashion-forward, or feature-rich models with long battery life and advanced sensors. Bank discounts and EMI options make these deals even sweeter.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 68% off on earphones and headphones during Amazon Sale 2025

Enjoy immersive audio at up to 68% off on earphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From wired to truly wireless earbuds, top brands are offering premium sound quality at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss these top deals with added bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under 50000 in 2025 with fast boot times, full HD displays, and efficient performance for work and study

Best 5 star 1 ton ACs for 2025 that will revolutionise your home's cooling and slash energy bills

Best gaming tablets for lag-free, high-performance gaming anywhere: Picks from Samsung, OnePlus, and more

Best double door refrigerators for large families and modern kitchens in 2025 from top brands like Samsung, LG and more

FAQ

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is already live and open to all customers.

  • What kind of discounts are available during the sale?

    You can get up to 68% off on select products, along with bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI.

  • Which products are included in the sale?

    The sale covers ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, smart TVs, gaming laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and earphones.

  • Are bank offers available for all users?

    Yes, various bank discounts are available for eligible cardholders, depending on the payment method and product.

  • Can I exchange old appliances or devices?

    Yes, exchange offers are available on select items, helping you save even more on your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is Live for everyone: Exclusive deals on ACs, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On