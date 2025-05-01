Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is Live for everyone: Exclusive deals on ACs, smart TVs, laptops, smartwatches, and more
May 01, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is live: Exclusive deals on ACs, fridges, washers, laptops, smart TVs, gaming laptops, smartwatches and earphones.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
|
₹70,490
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹67,490
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24209IN, Black, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater, BLDC Inverter motor, Steam) View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details
|
₹23,318.94
|
|
|
Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey) View Details
|
₹15,899
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹36,540
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
OPPO Enco Air3 Pro True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Industry First Composite Bamboo Fiber, 49dB ANC, 30H Playtime, 47ms Ultra Low Latency,Fast Charge,BT 5.3 (Green) View Details
|
₹3,510
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
|
₹37,040
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details
|
₹46,040
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details
|
₹37,540
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White) View Details
|
₹45,040
|
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details
|
₹70,728.68
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
|
₹51,652.48
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹35,540
|
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹39,490
|
|
|
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold) View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹20,540
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹15,540
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824HV/HL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,940
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹18,040
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹39,450
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹35,540
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹20,040
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details
|
₹15,290
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black) View Details
|
₹43,449.4
|
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details
|
₹37,098.94
|
|
|
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details
|
₹25,438.94
|
|
|
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details
|
₹79,489.4
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹24,899.4
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black) View Details
|
₹79,489.4
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹31,789.4
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details
|
₹41,329.4
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i3-1315U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 82X700F0IN View Details
|
₹38,385
|
|
|
HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop View Details
|
₹44,930
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details
|
₹31,790
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i7-13620H 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty with MS Office View Details
|
₹44,790
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹49,810
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ836WS View Details
|
₹55,110
|
|
|
Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Intel Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Win 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹82,990
|
|
|
Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹75,250
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
HP (Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs/16.1(40.9cm) AI Gaming Laptop 7Ms Response Time(8gb RTX 4060/16GB DDR5/SSD,1TB) FHD,IPS,165Hz,300Nits(win11,Black,2.32kg),Xd0020Ax View Details
|
₹111,290
|
|
|
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H,NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-Free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1382TX View Details
|
₹73,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free, Win 11, Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1319TX View Details
|
₹80,550
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
₹44,900
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Quick Silver View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹22,577
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
|
₹10,599
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Mint Green) View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹15,899
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹21,623
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
realme Buds Air 6 TWS in Ear Earbuds with 12.4 Mm Deep Bass Driver, 40 Hours Play Time, Fast Charge,50 Db ANC,Lhdc 5.0, 55 Ms Low Latency, Ip55 Dust & Water Resistant, Bluetooth V5.3 (Forrest Green) View Details
|
₹2,955
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey] View Details
|
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (White) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57 View Details
|
₹17,849
|
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray) View Details
|
₹4,842
|
|
View More Products